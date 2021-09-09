 Skip to main content
College Station girls cross country team fares well at Waco-area meet
College Station girls cross country team fares well at Waco-area meet

WACO — College Station’s Maddie Jones finished fourth in 18 minutes, 58 seconds, and teammate Katherine Brunson placed ninth in 20:15 to lead the Lady Cougar cross country team Thursday at the Kiwanis Hewitt Midway meet.

College Station’s Kylie McRaven (21:42, 24th) and Kendall Bone (21:59, 27th) also finished in the top half of the 64-runner race that covered three miles.

College Station’s JV team finished fifth overall with Emily Skranabek (22:28, 12th), Lindsay Flannigan (22:32, 14th) and Kenna Mitchell (22:52, 20th) leading the way.

The Lady Cougars will run again in a Corpus Christi meet on Sept. 18.

