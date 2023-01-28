College Station girls, boys powerlifting teams take second at Elgin Invitational

ELGIN — The College Station girls and boys powerlifting teams each placed second at the Elgin Invitational on Saturday.

College Station’s Reese Sigler (132 pounds) and Emily Thompson (220) each won their weight classes, while Kylie Kramer (132), Jacee Oehlert (148) and Scarlett Whitacre (181) each placed second. Laura Rife (114), Keileigh Bowie (132), Madison Barber (148) and Jessica Kolodziejczyk (165) placed third. Ashley Harris (165) and Breanna Ihrig (259+) placed fifth with Bekah Raymond (165) sixth and Giovanna Castellani (148) eighth.

College Station’s boys had four winners including Yamin Sultan (114), John Tan (132), Gabe Tan (148) and Korbin Johnson (275). Gabe Tan also was named the boys outstanding lightweight lifter. Harper Hall (220) placed third and Jacob Munoz (165) and Liam Ponte (198) each finished fifth for the Cougars.