College Station girls basketball team uses fast start to beat Magnolia in 19-5A play

Pressure from Botkin continued in the third as the Lady Bulldogs outscored College Station 5-2, but the Lady Cougars’ big first half kept them in the lead at 32-20 with their lone basket coming from another Davenport putback.

“They have a good post player on the inside [in Botkin],” Doles said. “Sometimes you have a post player that’s really good technique-wise and she knows if we’re gonna front her and our backside wasn’t always there tonight, which is what we want to do. We want to ball pressure on the wing out here so that they can’t get it to [her].”

College Station went 1 of 12 from the field in the third and couldn’t find a rhythm early in the fourth.

“We tell our two guards who are shooters all the time to keep shooting, keep shooting,” Doles said. “You miss 10 shots, shoot an 11th so that’s been our motto. ...We’re gonna have those nights.”

The Lady Cougars went 2 for 4 at the free-throw line to open the fourth before going on a 6-2 run thanks to consecutive baskets from Davenport and Taylor Montgomery for a 40-24 lead. Davenport scored again on a putback with 39.5 seconds left as the Lady Cougars remained unbeaten in 19-5A.