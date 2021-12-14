College Station girls basketball team uses fast start to beat Magnolia in 19-5A play

The College Station girls basketball team needed only three minutes to score the game’s first 15 points, cruising to a 42-27 victory over Magnolia in District 19-5A play on Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.
Jayden Davenport and Jaeden McMillin accounted for all of the Lady Cougars’ early points, which included three baskets off turnovers and a putback as their defense held the Lady Bulldogs just 0 of 3 from the field.
“We played Magnolia West last Friday and we didn’t get off to a fast start,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “So we really focused Saturday and yesterday in practice on [how] we’re going to earn it through our effort, we’re going to get after it right away and we’re going to set the tone.”
Magnolia’s Lizzie Mowery’s putback with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first period put the Lady Bulldogs on the board, but the Lady Cougars (11-5, 4-0) outscored Magnolia 7-5 to end the first quarter for a 22-7 lead.
Brynn Botkin, who scored the remainder of Magnolia’s five points in the first quarter, took control of the boards in the second quarter despite two quick baskets from Davenport and McMillin which extended College Station’s lead to 26-7. Botkin scored four of the team’s eight points in the period to get Magnolia (2-8, 1-2) within 30-15 at halftime.
Pressure from Botkin continued in the third as the Lady Bulldogs outscored College Station 5-2, but the Lady Cougars’ big first half kept them in the lead at 32-20 with their lone basket coming from another Davenport putback.
“They have a good post player on the inside [in Botkin],” Doles said. “Sometimes you have a post player that’s really good technique-wise and she knows if we’re gonna front her and our backside wasn’t always there tonight, which is what we want to do. We want to ball pressure on the wing out here so that they can’t get it to [her].”
College Station went 1 of 12 from the field in the third and couldn’t find a rhythm early in the fourth.
“We tell our two guards who are shooters all the time to keep shooting, keep shooting,” Doles said. “You miss 10 shots, shoot an 11th so that’s been our motto. ...We’re gonna have those nights.”
The Lady Cougars went 2 for 4 at the free-throw line to open the fourth before going on a 6-2 run thanks to consecutive baskets from Davenport and Taylor Montgomery for a 40-24 lead. Davenport scored again on a putback with 39.5 seconds left as the Lady Cougars remained unbeaten in 19-5A.
“That kind of makes a coach relax if you can ever relax in a game,” Dole said of the fourth. “...We’re playing hard with a minute and a half to go in the game exactly how we were playing when the game started. And that is kind of one of the things that we’ve been stressing to them is that it’s a 32-minute game.”
Davenport led the team with 21 points, followed by McMillin with 13. Montgomery and Ashanti Idlebird each had four points. Magnolia was led by Botkin with 14 points.
College Station 42, Magnolia 27
Magnolia;7;8;5;7;—;27
College Station;22;8;2;10;—;42
COLLEGE STATION (11-5, 4-0) — Jayden Davenport 21, Jaeden McMillin 13, Ashanti Idlebird 4, Taylor Montgomery 4.
MAGNOLIA (2-8, 1-2) — Brynn Botkin 14, Emma Rowan 8, Lizzie Mowery 2, Tali Frederick 2, Emiley Boone 1.
Next: College Station at Waller, 6:30 p.m. Friday
JV: College Station 56-34
Fr.: College Station 39-16