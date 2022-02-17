College Station girls basketball team uses dominate second half to beat Pflugerville in area playoffs

ROCKDALE -- College Station girls basketball coach DeAnna Doles' halftime message to the Lady Cougars could be condensed to one word — fight.
The encouragement to keep pushing carried the Lady Cougars to a 42-39 lead in the third quarter and they never looked back, grabbing a 55-50 victory over Pflugerville in the Class 5A area playoffs on Thursday night at Tiger Gym.
College Station (28-6) will advance to face Pflugerville Weiss next week in the regional quarterfinals. Weiss beat Kingwood Park 43-40 on Thursday.
"We also talked that our district prepared us for this," Doles said. "We had been in tight games with Rudder and A&M Consolidated and we knew how to battle at the end."
College Station had a rocky first half, but managed a 26-25 lead. The second half started the same way as Jayden Davenport scored off an offensive rebound, but Pflugerville (31-8) answered with two baskets. Davenport put the Lady Cougars back in the lead.
College Station outscored Pflugerville by four in the pivotal third quarter for a 44-39 lead. The Lady Cougars had an 11-5 edge in rebounds in the period and Jaeden McMillin hit two critical free throws with 17.7 seconds left in the period to take a three-point lead.
An adjustment offensively was key to turning things around, Doles said.
"Whenever your point guard is able to come off screens that forces the outside to pinch in," Doles said. "Are they going to pinch in? That leaves your shooters open. If they're not going to pinch in then we get some wide open layups in the basket."
College Station never relinquished its lead in the final eight minutes, fighting off multiple attempts by Pflugerville.
A three-point play from Aliyah Collins put College Station ahead 47-42 with 4:52 left. The senior, who finished with a game-high 19 points, executed a perfect play moments later, faking out the defender and passing the ball to Ashonti Idlebird who knocked in the basket.
Collins and McMillin were the focus of Pflugerville's defense, but College Station found ways to score. The Lady Cougars hit 6 of 7 free throws in the final stanza. The Lady Panthers got within three points with 15.6 seconds left, but College Station salted the game away at the free-throw line.
"We knew they had to come after us and we took care of the basketball," Doles said. "And made some crucial free throws too."
The Lady Cougars trailed by 14 midway through the second quarter, but came alive with a 12-0 run that lasted almost three minutes. Collins led the charge with five points and an assist during the run.
"We knew we just needed to see the ball go through the hoop," Doles said. "[Collins] was unbelievable. She's the one that completely turned us around in that second quarter."
Collins scored on two more layups, and Taylor Montgomery added two free throws for the halftime lead. Montgomery also scored on a putback as the buzzer went off, but refs voided the basket.
"We preached at halftime to that we're gonna fight and just continue to fight and make a few adjustments that we needed to make," Doles said.
College Station had trouble with fouls in the first quarter which led to Pflugerville's early 11-8 lead. The Lady Cougars opened the game with a 5-0 run thanks to Davenport, but Pflugerville tied the game twice before taking the lead on a 3-pointer from Ariana Baldwin.