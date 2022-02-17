College Station girls basketball team uses dominate second half to beat Pflugerville in area playoffs

An adjustment offensively was key to turning things around, Doles said.

"Whenever your point guard is able to come off screens that forces the outside to pinch in," Doles said. "Are they going to pinch in? That leaves your shooters open. If they're not going to pinch in then we get some wide open layups in the basket."

College Station never relinquished its lead in the final eight minutes, fighting off multiple attempts by Pflugerville.

A three-point play from Aliyah Collins put College Station ahead 47-42 with 4:52 left. The senior, who finished with a game-high 19 points, executed a perfect play moments later, faking out the defender and passing the ball to Ashonti Idlebird who knocked in the basket.

Collins and McMillin were the focus of Pflugerville's defense, but College Station found ways to score. The Lady Cougars hit 6 of 7 free throws in the final stanza. The Lady Panthers got within three points with 15.6 seconds left, but College Station salted the game away at the free-throw line.

"We knew they had to come after us and we took care of the basketball," Doles said. "And made some crucial free throws too."