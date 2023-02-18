College Station will play ninth-ranked Pflugerville Hendrickson in the Class 5A regional quarterfinal girls basketball playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hearne.
College Station (22-14), the District 21-5A champion, has advanced with victories over Killeen Chaparral 68-38 and Georgetown 51-45. Hendrickson (32-5), 23-5A’s champion, has advanced with victories over Austin Navarro 89-24 and Montgomery 55-36.
Unranked College Station beat the sixth-ranked Lady Hawks 54-48 last year for the Region III championship.