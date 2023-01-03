College Station girls basketball team survives second-half pressure to down A&M Consolidated

For three quarters Tuesday, College Station dictated the pace in what would ultimately end up a 50-44 Lady Cougar win over A&M Consolidated in District 21-5A girls basketball play at Cougar Gym.

But the Lady Tigers’ motor in the third quarter began turning a lopsided game into a nail biter by the end.

“They’re a great team,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “We came out with a fast start, but you know they’re going to come back on you. We knew what the game was going to be like, just because of the team that they are.”

A 9-0 run pushed the Lady Cougars (6-12, 2-1) to a commanding lead early thanks to their full-court press. They made the most of nine Lady Tiger turnovers in the first half by feeding the ball to posts Jayden Davenport and Jaeden McMillin in the low blocks. The pair finished with 16 and 17 points, respectively.

Seven of College Station’s 15 points in the second quarter came at the free-throw line with Davenport hitting five of seven in the frame. Despite a 26-18 lead at halftime, Doles knew her team left points on the floor by missing 10 of 19 free-throw attempts in the first 16 minutes.

“We weren’t playing our type of basketball that we know how to play and had some early foul trouble,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to play. We just let them know to play our style and get after it. We’re usually a second-half team.”

After the intermission, Consol’s full-court man-to-man press turned the screws on College Station, resulting in seven Cougar turnovers. Consol (11-12, 3-1) countered an 11-4 College Station run to start the second half with a 12-1 scoring streak that pulled the Lady Tigers within 38-34 at the end of the third quarter.

All six of Kateria Gooden’s points came in the third quarter with most of the Lady Tigers’ scoring coming in transition offense. In total, Gooden’s effort was only bettered by a team-leading 15 from Meme Thompson and seven from Kamaiya Ford.

“I think upping the pressure that we should have had in the first half, I think that did make them make more mistakes,” Hines said. “I think that pressure really did kind of bother them a little bit, but you know when you have players that have to play the whole game, they get tired by the fourth, and I think we wore out some.”

A 3-pointer by Consol’s Tyra Chapman, her lone basket of the game, pulled the Lady Tigers within 43-40 with less than three minutes to play. But the Lady Cougars iced the game at the free-throw line down the stretch. College Station senior guard Reese Vivaldi hit all four of her shots from the charity stripe in the final minute to put it out of reach.

“We ended up shooting 61% from the free-throw line. We always want about 70%, but as long as we score more than they do, that’s what matters in the end,” Doles said.

NOTES — Consol won the JV game 33-29. Ari Taylor led Consol with 12 points. Consol also won the freshman game 54-35. Tamia Ibe-Baker led Consol with 21 points. ... Consol will host Rudder at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Gym. Subvarsity games will start at 5 p.m.

College Station 50, A&M Consolidated 44

CONSOL (11-12, 3-1) — Meme Thompson 15, Kamaiya Ford 7, Kateria Gooden 6, Da’Mya Turner 5, Mia Teran 4, Tyra Chapman 3, Zoe Rich 2, De’Shyreia Miles 2.

COLLEGE STATION (6-12, 2-1) — Jaeden McMillin 17, Jayden Davenport 16, Reese Vivaldi 7, Tearra Burleson 4, Taylah Wright 3, Camille Johnson 2, Heaven Ford 1.

Consol;6;12;16;10;—;44

College Station;11;15;12;12;—;50