College Station girls basketball team slips past Rudder 47-42

Doles said shifting their mentality at halftime helped the Lady Cougars come back in the second half and start taking control with a 6-0 run to end the third quarter. Jaeden McMillin, who finished with a game-high 26 points, scored all three baskets during the stretch to tie the game at 32 as College Station went 5 of 19 from the field compared to Rudder’s 3 of 11 during the period.

“We knew that we were going to get limited possessions, and we knew we had to take care of the ball,” Doles said. “I don’t think we took care of the ball necessarily very well tonight. ... But we talked about possessions, and there at the end we made every possession matter.”

Davenport led the Lady Cougars in rebounding with 20, including 12 in the second half.

“That kid is absolutely unbelievable,” Doles said. “I’m teaching [the younger players] if you just lead her to the basket, she’s going to go get it. She wants the ball and wants us to win.”

College Station scored on two putbacks to open the fourth quarter, and Rudder attempted to close the scoring gap with two 3-pointers from junior Brooklynn Person, which had the Lady Rangers’ student section on their feet.