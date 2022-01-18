College Station girls basketball team slips past Rudder 47-42

The Rudder girls basketball team took its best shot at District 19-5A leader College Station on Tuesday night, but key plays in the final two minutes gave the Lady Cougars what they needed to grab a 47-42 win at The Armory.
College Station (21-6, 11-0) stayed undefeated in district play with the win, while Rudder remains in third place in the 19-5A standings behind A&M Consolidated (10-1).
“We found a way,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said.
Finding a way took longer than usual for the Lady Cougars, who cruised by Rudder 72-44 on Dec. 7 in the team’s first meeting this season. Tuesday’s game got off to a different start as the Lady Rangers took control early, and College Station didn’t take its first lead until 11 minutes into the first half.
The back-and-forth affair set up a nail-biting fourth quarter which saw two ties, including one at 42 after a three-point play from Rudder freshman Alaina Hill with 2:02 left. But after losing two players to fouls earlier in the half, Rudder (10-13, 6-5) fell behind again and couldn’t recover as College Station went 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and Jayden Davenport added a layup to cap a 5-0 run as time expired.
“It was an intense game all around,” Rudder head coach Karla Calhoun said. “You’re just chopping it down a little bit by little bit, and they had a couple rebounds. They were bigger than us, and we held them off the best way we could.”
Doles said shifting their mentality at halftime helped the Lady Cougars come back in the second half and start taking control with a 6-0 run to end the third quarter. Jaeden McMillin, who finished with a game-high 26 points, scored all three baskets during the stretch to tie the game at 32 as College Station went 5 of 19 from the field compared to Rudder’s 3 of 11 during the period.
“We knew that we were going to get limited possessions, and we knew we had to take care of the ball,” Doles said. “I don’t think we took care of the ball necessarily very well tonight. ... But we talked about possessions, and there at the end we made every possession matter.”
Davenport led the Lady Cougars in rebounding with 20, including 12 in the second half.
“That kid is absolutely unbelievable,” Doles said. “I’m teaching [the younger players] if you just lead her to the basket, she’s going to go get it. She wants the ball and wants us to win.”
College Station scored on two putbacks to open the fourth quarter, and Rudder attempted to close the scoring gap with two 3-pointers from junior Brooklynn Person, which had the Lady Rangers’ student section on their feet.
“They were ready. They knew what they could do and they brought it,” Calhoun said of Person and Hill, who scored 13 of Rudder’s 17 second-half points.
Rudder took a 8-5 lead in the first period and Rakia Lee had a hand in each basket. But Davenport scored three baskets as College Station went on a 6-0 run midway through the second quarter to take a 13-11 lead. The quarter saw two more ties and three lead changes, but the Lady Rangers went into halftime with a 23-21 lead when Hill snuck in a field goal at the buzzer.
“They came after us,” Doles said of Rudder. “They did not take a possession off.”
College Station 47, Rudder 42
COLLEGE STATION (21-6, 11-0) — Jaeden McMillin 26, Jayden Davenport 10, Kyla Clark 4, Libby Gunter 4, Ashonti Idlebird 2, Taylor Montgomery 1.
RUDDER (10-13, 6-5) — Alaina Hill 10, Brooklynn Person 9, Rakia Lee 7, Asani McGee 7, Tyara Webber 7, Paris Mitchell 2.
College Station;5;16;11;15;—;47
Rudder;8;15;9;10;—;42
Next: College Station at Magnolia and Rudder at Katy Paetow, 6:30 p.m. Friday