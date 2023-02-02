In every aspect of the game, the buzz word surrounding the College Station girls basketball team is attack.

Thursday in a rescheduled District 21-5A matchup against Magnolia West, the Lady Cougars pushed the issue in transition offense and on the boards to take a 57-41 win at Cougar Gym.

“That’s kind of our mentality right now is attack, attack offensively,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “And then whenever we were able to get one stop or one rebound on the other end, we were able to push it in transition.”

In the opening minutes of the game, the district-leading Lady Cougars (18-14, 11-1) crashed the boards on offense and turned second-chance opportunities into an 11-2 run. They outrebounded the Lady Mustangs 12-4 in the first quarter to build a 13-4 lead.

College Station post Jaeden McMillin scored seven of her game-high 27 points in the opening quarter.

As the teams raced up and down the court during the second and third quarters, Kyla Clark frequently found a way to slip past the Lady Mustangs’ last defenders and turn home run passes into easy layups. Clark scored nine points overall, including four during a 6-0 Lady Cougar run in the second quarter.

“She’s one of our best defensive players, and then she can leak out into transition,” Doles said. “I thought she drove the baseline really well tonight and finished around the rim.”

After College Station took a 20-point lead early in the fourth, Magnolia West (18-17, 4-8) was able to cut the deficit to 11 with two minutes left. But eight points from McMillin and five from Clark helped the Lady Cougars seal the victory.

College Station senior Jayden Davenport scored nine points and Reese Vivaldi had eight.

Lady Mustang post Cloie Jansky paced her team with 15 points, while Faith Ebel had 12 and Chance Jones had 10.

With two games remaining in district play, the Lady Cougars extended their winning streak to eight games with an aim at attacking the playoffs.

“A W is a W this time of year, and that’s what we’re after,” Doles said.

College Station 57, Magnolia West 41

MAGNOLIA WEST (18-17, 4-8) — Cloie Jansky 15, Faith Ebel 12 Chanice Jones 10, Faith Matocha 2, Kate Nobles 2.

COLLEGE STATION (18-14, 11-1) — Jaeden McMillin 27, Jayden Davenport 9, Kyla Clark 9, Reese Vivaldi 8, Taylah Wright 2, Terra Burleson 2.

Magnolia West;4;14;7;16;—;41

College Station;13;13;13;18;—;57