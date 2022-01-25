College Station girls basketball team rides pressure to easy victory over Waller

The College Station-Waller girls basketball game started a few minutes early Tuesday night. The fans who arrived a little late missed the good part.
College Station scored the game’s first 16 points in route to an easy 73-32 victory in District 19-5A play at Cougar Gym.
Waller (16-13, 6-6) couldn’t handle the defensive pressure from the league-leading Lady Cougars (25-5, 13-0), who turned a trio of turnovers into an 11-0 lead. It was a trend throughout the game. College Station forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter that led to 14 points for a 21-4 lead. For the game, the Lady Cougars scored 43 points off 29 turnovers.
“We’ve been working on lots of pressure,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “And so that was kind of the key, pressure, pressure, then score. We haven’t been scoring a lot of points.”
College Station has had a short bench the last couple of weeks because of injuries, health protocols and off-the-court issues. The Lady Cougars had arguably their most firepower of the season available, which included senior guard Aliyah Collins seeing action in her second game after returning from tearing her ACL in July.
Collins averaged 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game last season in earning all-region honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. She didn’t start Tuesday, but it didn’t take long for her to contribute.
College Station needed only 1 minute, 39 seconds to take a 15-0 lead. Junior forward Jayden Davenport got things rolling by converting an offensive rebound into a putback less than two minutes into the game. Davenport also capped the blitzkrieg of points with a layup off a steal followed by a fast break layup. Junior wing Jaeden McMillin chipped in with a 3-pointer for an 8-0 lead, forcing Waller to take a timeout. The Lady Bulldogs turned the ball over coming out of the break, and Collins nailed a 3-pointer.
“We’ve been working on a rotation, adding [Collins],” Doles said. “We look a lot more comfortable with her out on the floor.”
Waller was the guinea pig for College Station’s revamped press as the Cougars tried to tweak things before playing rival A&M Consolidated (18-7, 11-1) on Friday night. College Station played stifling defense throughout the first quarter while fouling only once. Waller handled College Station’s pressure a little better in the second quarter, turning the ball over only seven times, but the Lady Cougars’ offense was opportunistic, converting 13 points off those mistakes for a 42-11 lead.
College Station had a listless start to the second half by swapping buckets with Waller over the first two minutes, but then the Lady Cougars scored off a trio of turnovers in 35 seconds for a 50-13 lead, forcing Waller to take a timeout.
“[Waller] started the third quarter in a 2-3 zone, and they started the game in a man [defense],” Doles said. “You’re able to go faster against a man than a 2-3 zone, because you have to reverse the ball. So we were waiting for the right shot. Once we score, then we can apply the pressure.”
College Station had great balance. Davenport had 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting and added a game-high 16 rebounds, doing all that in the first three quarters. McMillin had 14 points, sophomore point guard Taylor Montgomery 12 and Collins 10. Five other players also scored.
Waller’s Kailyn Peters, a 5-9 senior who played both point guard and power forward, had a game-high 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Peters was the only Waller player who could handle the pressure and create her own shot with some consistency. Waller had a 5-0 run in the game and pair of 4-0 runs with Peters owning the 5-0 effort and one of the 4-0 runs, while contributing a bucket in the other.
“We still control our own destiny,” Waller coach Nekisha Durham said.
The Lady Bulldogs are battling Rudder (11-13, 7-5) and Magnolia West (11-14, 7-6) for the district’s last two playoff spots.
College Station 73, Waller 32
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
WALLER (16-13, 6-6 in 19-5A) — Eqypt Shorter-Chambers 2-9 0-0 1 2 5; Jissel Napoles 0-5 0-0 3 2 0; Ariana Singleton 0-2 0-2 1 3 0; Celeste Singleton 1-3 0-0 1 2 2; Nyanath-Regina Ruot 0-0 0-0 7 2 0; Kailyn Peters 10-19 2-2 6 3 23; Keiona Smith 0-0 0-0 0 1 0; Deyana Crawford 0-2 0-0 5 1 0; Ctarlet Woodson 1-5 0-4 8 2 2. TOTALS: 14-45 2-8 32 15 32.
COLLEGE STATION (25-5, 13-0) — Reese Vivaldi 0-4 0-0 0 2 0; Aliyah Collins 3-5 2-2 0 0 10; Libby Gunter 1-4 2-2 2 0 4; Heaven Ford 2-9 0-0 2 0 5; Kendra Lindsey 0-0 0-2 2 0 0; Wiliyah Everline 1-4 0-0 1 2 3; Kyla Clark 2-4 2-2 3 0 6; Jayden Davenport 7-12 2-5 16 3 16; Ashonti Idlebird 0-3 3-6 1 0 3; Tahana Butenko 0-1 0-0 1 0 0; Jaeden McMillin 5-13 2-2 3 0 14; Taylor Montgomery 5-9 2-4 3 3 12. TOTALS: 26-68 15-25 34 10 73.
Waller;4;7;13;8;—;32
College Station;21;21;20;11;—;73
Turnovers: Waller 29 for 43 College Station points; College Station 12 for 11 Waller points
3-point shooting: Waller 2-11; College Station 6-27