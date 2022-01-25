College Station girls basketball team rides pressure to easy victory over Waller

College Station needed only 1 minute, 39 seconds to take a 15-0 lead. Junior forward Jayden Davenport got things rolling by converting an offensive rebound into a putback less than two minutes into the game. Davenport also capped the blitzkrieg of points with a layup off a steal followed by a fast break layup. Junior wing Jaeden McMillin chipped in with a 3-pointer for an 8-0 lead, forcing Waller to take a timeout. The Lady Bulldogs turned the ball over coming out of the break, and Collins nailed a 3-pointer.

“We’ve been working on a rotation, adding [Collins],” Doles said. “We look a lot more comfortable with her out on the floor.”

Waller was the guinea pig for College Station’s revamped press as the Cougars tried to tweak things before playing rival A&M Consolidated (18-7, 11-1) on Friday night. College Station played stifling defense throughout the first quarter while fouling only once. Waller handled College Station’s pressure a little better in the second quarter, turning the ball over only seven times, but the Lady Cougars’ offense was opportunistic, converting 13 points off those mistakes for a 42-11 lead.