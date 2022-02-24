College Station girls basketball team returns to regionals for fourth straight year

The College Station girls basketball team, a budding Class 5A power in Region III, will play the Manvel Lady Mavericks, one of the region’s more established programs, at 6 p.m. Friday in regional semifinal action at Houston’s M.O. Campbell Educational Center.
Unranked College Station (29-6) is making its fourth straight trip to the regional tournament. The Lady Cougars reached the regional semifinals in 2019 and the state tournament the following season, losing to eventual state champion Frisco Liberty in overtime. The Lady Cougars lost in the regional finals last season to Beaumont United.
“It’s our younger kids following our older kids who have been there before, following their lead,” College Station coach DeAnna Doles said. “Yes, it will be a big stage for some of our kids who haven’t been there. We definitely have some leaders who have been there before.”
It also will be the first regional tournament game for Doles, who was promoted from within the school district to replace former head coach Megan Symank after last season. Symank led College Station to seven straight playoff appearances.
No. 13 Manvel (35-3) has reached at least the regional quarterfinals every season since 2014 when the Lady Mavericks won the 5A state title over Duncanville. Manvel lost to Beaumont United in the regional quarterfinals last year. Three years ago, the Lady Mavericks beat College Station 70-57 in the regional semifinals then lost to Hightower in the finals.
Manvel has won five straight since a 56-48 loss at home to La Porte in District 22-5A play.
“I think the keys are going to be rebounding, which is going to be huge for us,” Doles said. “They have shot-blockers. Hopefully, we can get them off their feet — show shot before we finish.”
Manvel’s Kaia Henry and Sam Aiyana combined for eight steals in a 67-59 victory over Crosby to open the playoffs. Shooting guard Mercedes Mancha led the team in scoring with 21 points. Manvel power forward Chadaria Tingle then had nine points and 15 rebounds in 52-34 area win over Angleton.
The Lady Mavericks are coming off a 33-31 victory over Richmond Foster. They sealed the victory with pressure defense, forcing Foster to take a bad shot as time ran out.
College Station likely will have to deal with Manvel’s zone defense that allows the Lady Mavericks to lean on their size and quickness.
College Station is coming off a 63-40 victory over Pflugerville Weiss.
“We shared the ball really, really well,” Doles said. “It was really good. It was fun to watch.”
Junior forward Jaeden McMillin led College Station with 24 points. Sophomore guard Taylor Montgomery had 17 points and junior forward Jayden Davenport 10. McMillin, Davenport and senior guard Aaliyah Collins were starters at regionals last year, while Collins and McMillin also were starters in 2020.
The regional’s second semifinal game features top-ranked Cedar Park (34-0) against ninth-ranked Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (37-2). Cedar Park, the defending state champion, has won 58 straight and hasn’t lost since College Station beat it 58-54 for the 2020 regional title.
Earlier this season, Cedar Park defeated College Station 66-26 on Nov. 23 at Cougar Gym. The Lady Cougars didn’t have Collins for that game as she recovered from a knee injury. Cedar Park is led by 5-10 junior guard Gisella Maul, who is ranked 45th in ESPN’s HoopGurlz Top 60 high school players. The team also has five or six seniors expected to play in college at some level.