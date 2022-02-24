College Station girls basketball team returns to regionals for fourth straight year

The College Station girls basketball team, a budding Class 5A power in Region III, will play the Manvel Lady Mavericks, one of the region’s more established programs, at 6 p.m. Friday in regional semifinal action at Houston’s M.O. Campbell Educational Center.

Unranked College Station (29-6) is making its fourth straight trip to the regional tournament. The Lady Cougars reached the regional semifinals in 2019 and the state tournament the following season, losing to eventual state champion Frisco Liberty in overtime. The Lady Cougars lost in the regional finals last season to Beaumont United.

“It’s our younger kids following our older kids who have been there before, following their lead,” College Station coach DeAnna Doles said. “Yes, it will be a big stage for some of our kids who haven’t been there. We definitely have some leaders who have been there before.”

It also will be the first regional tournament game for Doles, who was promoted from within the school district to replace former head coach Megan Symank after last season. Symank led College Station to seven straight playoff appearances.