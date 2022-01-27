College Station girls basketball team improves depth with return of Aliyah Collins

The College Station girls basketball team has things rolling with a 13-0 mark in District 19-5A play, and the Lady Cougars are primed to only get stronger after getting their standout senior point guard Aliyah Collins back from a knee injury.
Collins suffered a torn ACL during a tournament in New Orleans last July and was sidelined for the majority of this season, but she returned in College Station’s win over Magnolia last Friday. Two games into her return, Collins’ minutes are still limited, and she’s coming off the bench, but her presence has been a big addition to an already talented and deep Lady Cougars team.
“It’s different. I have to find that rhythm again. It’s just a process,” Collins said of her return to the court. “I actually thought I would be nervous, but I wasn’t at all.”
Collins was an all-state selection by the Texas Girls Coaches Association last season. She averaged 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game while helping College Station reach the regional finals for the second time in school history.
College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said Collins handled her rehabilitation well and has all the intangibles desired in a point guard. Doles pointed to how former College Station coach Megan Symank helped mold Collins into the player she is today.
“Anytime you bring back an all-state point guard and your team is already undefeated in district, it just makes you deeper,” Doles said. “Now we’ve added another person to our rotation. Friday, her first game back against Magnolia, we struggled with our rotation a little bit, but then we figured it out in our game against Waller to prepare us for the future.”
Despite being a two-year starter, Collins said she has no qualms coming off of the bench. She pointed back to her freshman season when she served as the team’s sixth woman.
“I don’t really have a problem with not starting, just as long as I can go out there and help,” Collins said.
While Collins’ absence was felt at times, College Station was able to overcome tough losses to state-ranked opponents in nondistrict play to get in gear for district. Doles said other players had a chance to develop and grow during that stretch and noted the Lady Cougars have a strong 1-2 punch at point guard with Collins coming off the bench to spell starter sophomore Taylor Montgomery. Junior Reese Vivaldi had filled in as Montgomery’s backup but has moved back to shooting guard full time.
Although Collins was sidelined, she was always with the team during games. Collins said she’s learned a lot about responsibility through her injury, noting how she took initiative to make sure she was consistent in attending recovery treatments.
“She’s been sitting right next to our assistant coaches, and she’s been involved in the game,” Doles said. “She’s been able to talk to our kids as they come off the bench, and now she’s not only able to talk to them, she’s able to participate with them on the court. She’s been able to take what she’s been seeing all season and maybe what she’s been hearing from us as coaches, and now she’s finally being able to apply it.”
Now that Collins is back, goals are as high as ever for her and the Lady Cougars. Collins said her sights are set on winning the school’s first state title in girls basketball. Collins was a sophomore when College Station advanced to the state semifinals in 2020.
“We have the team to do it,” Collins said. “We’ve just got to stay on top, but we can do it.”
While Collins has state tournament aspirations on her mind, College Station (23-6, 13-0) must first turn its focus to rival A&M Consolidated (17-7, 10-1) as the Lady Tigers host the Lady Cougars at 6:30 p.m. Friday. College Station won their first matchup 46-42 on Dec. 21 and can clinch at least a share of the district title with a second win.
“We know they’re very talented,” Doles said of Consol. “Coach [Wendy] Hines is great. She does a great job with them. They’ve got a senior point guard, a senior shooting guard. We know who they’re led by, [Claire] Sisco and [Sarah] Hathorn. Now we’re taking a sophomore point who’s backed up by a senior point guard over there to play them. The depth that we’re able to have ... we’ve got 12 kids and all 12 can go now, and we’re not limited on any players.”