College Station girls basketball team improves depth with return of Aliyah Collins

“She’s been sitting right next to our assistant coaches, and she’s been involved in the game,” Doles said. “She’s been able to talk to our kids as they come off the bench, and now she’s not only able to talk to them, she’s able to participate with them on the court. She’s been able to take what she’s been seeing all season and maybe what she’s been hearing from us as coaches, and now she’s finally being able to apply it.”

Now that Collins is back, goals are as high as ever for her and the Lady Cougars. Collins said her sights are set on winning the school’s first state title in girls basketball. Collins was a sophomore when College Station advanced to the state semifinals in 2020.

“We have the team to do it,” Collins said. “We’ve just got to stay on top, but we can do it.”

While Collins has state tournament aspirations on her mind, College Station (23-6, 13-0) must first turn its focus to rival A&M Consolidated (17-7, 10-1) as the Lady Tigers host the Lady Cougars at 6:30 p.m. Friday. College Station won their first matchup 46-42 on Dec. 21 and can clinch at least a share of the district title with a second win.

“We know they’re very talented,” Doles said of Consol. “Coach [Wendy] Hines is great. She does a great job with them. They’ve got a senior point guard, a senior shooting guard. We know who they’re led by, [Claire] Sisco and [Sarah] Hathorn. Now we’re taking a sophomore point who’s backed up by a senior point guard over there to play them. The depth that we’re able to have ... we’ve got 12 kids and all 12 can go now, and we’re not limited on any players.”

