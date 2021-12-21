College Station girls basketball team fends off late comeback to beat A&M Consolidated

A&M Consolidated’s comeback came too little, too late.
The Lady Tiger basketball team went on a 17-2 run to bounce back from a 17-point deficit, but with just 26 seconds left, Consol ran out of second chances, and College Station grabbed a 46-42 victory to stay undefeated in District 19-5A play Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym.
“[Consol] is one of the best teams in our district,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “We knew they were going to come after us. They have players. We tried to give it away there a little bit, but our kids were tough.”
Sarah Hathorn led Consol (8-5, 4-1) during the long run with nine points spanning over three minutes, including two free throws that got the Lady Tigers within 44-41. The Lady Cougars went to the free-throw line twice with 18.7 seconds remaining, hit one, then did enough to keep Consol at bay the rest of the way.
“We upped the pressure, and I think that helped us turn around and give us some more energy,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “I was proud they stayed in it, because we were down by [17] and came back and almost won the game. If we wouldn’t have gotten in a hole to begin with, that would’ve helped us.”
College Station (12-5, 6-0) set the tone early, building a 27-14 lead at halftime thanks to eight points each from senior Jaeden McMillin and junior Kyla Clark. College Station’s height advantage proved a factor in the first half with 5-foot-7 Clark hitting two of the Lady Cougars’ four 3-pointers, while 5-11 McMillin and 6-4 Jayden Davenport controlled the boards with 18 rebounds between them.
“We just needed more shot opportunities, and we just didn’t get them,” Hines said. “[It’s] disappointing in the way that we waited instead of playing with that intensity right away. That’s something to grow from.”
Hathorn and Claire Sisco combined for 10 points in the first half as the Lady Tigers struggled from the field, hitting just 4 of 23 shots. College Station’s defense has held opponents to 10 points in the last seven of eight quarters, something Doles takes pride in after learning from Texas women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer.
“It’s what we hang our hat on,” Doles said. “Vic Schaefer is my mentor, so I come from a defensive philosophy. We had a few mishaps, but I’m proud of our kids. They fought today.”
The Lady Cougars charged ahead in the third quarter with eight straight points from McMillin and Davenport, all coming from either putbacks or uncontested layups for a 35-14 lead.
Hathorn, who finished with a game-high 22 points, reignited the Consol offense with a 6-2 run with a field goal, fast break and a putback. Sisco scored on a turnover, and Kateria Gooden hit a shot to get Consol within 38-24 going into the final quarter.
McMillin led College Station with 15 points, followed by Clark with 11 and Davenport with six. Sisco finished with eight points for Consol, while Gooden added four.
Both teams will return to action in the 20th annual Aggieland Invitational, a three-day tournament that starts Monday with a 64-team field including Rudder and Bryan.
“We’ll have a few days rest, but we’re looking forward to that then hitting district as soon as that’s over,” Hines said of the holiday event. “Not much of a break, but we have to get some stuff straight.”
College Station 46, A&M Consolidated 42
CONSOL (8-5, 4-1) — Sarah Hathorn 22, Claire Sisco 8, Kateria Gooden 4, De’Shyria Miles 2, Mia Teran 2, Kamaiya Ford 2, Jade Champman 2.
COLLEGE STATION (13-5, 6-0) — Jaeden McMillin 15, Kyla Clark 11, Jayden Davenport 6, Reese Vivaldi 5, Taylor Montgomery 4, Heaven Ford 3, Ashonti Idlebird 2.
Consol;18;9;11;8;—;42
College Station;5;9;10;18;—;46
JV: Consol won 39-33 (CONSOL -- LuLu McKinney 8)
Freshmen: Consol won 34-25 (CONSOL -- Meme Thompson 8, Natalie Narvarro 8)