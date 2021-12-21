College Station girls basketball team fends off late comeback to beat A&M Consolidated

A&M Consolidated’s comeback came too little, too late.

The Lady Tiger basketball team went on a 17-2 run to bounce back from a 17-point deficit, but with just 26 seconds left, Consol ran out of second chances, and College Station grabbed a 46-42 victory to stay undefeated in District 19-5A play Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym.

“[Consol] is one of the best teams in our district,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “We knew they were going to come after us. They have players. We tried to give it away there a little bit, but our kids were tough.”

Sarah Hathorn led Consol (8-5, 4-1) during the long run with nine points spanning over three minutes, including two free throws that got the Lady Tigers within 44-41. The Lady Cougars went to the free-throw line twice with 18.7 seconds remaining, hit one, then did enough to keep Consol at bay the rest of the way.

“We upped the pressure, and I think that helped us turn around and give us some more energy,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “I was proud they stayed in it, because we were down by [17] and came back and almost won the game. If we wouldn’t have gotten in a hole to begin with, that would’ve helped us.”