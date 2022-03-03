College Station girls basketball team falls short in 5A state semifinals to No. 1 Cedar Park

SAN ANTONIO — College Station had grown used to the underdog role this postseason, but the Lady Cougars couldn’t find an answer for Class 5A’s top dog Thursday night.
Top-ranked Cedar Park took control in the first half and never looked back, advancing to its second straight 5A state championship game with a 59-31 victory over the College Station girls basketball team in the state semifinals at the Alamodome.
“We had to do a lot to get ready for this game,” Cedar Park head coach Donny Ott said. “... They put on a beautiful game of basketball in front of the world, and I’m very proud of them defensively and offensively for their execution.”
The Lady Cougars (31-7) kept up with the reigning champs in the first quarter behind a stellar defensive effort that held the Lady Timberwolves (36-0) to a slim 13-7 lead. Both teams struggled from the field, but the trouble didn’t last long for Cedar Park, which outscored College Station 12-2 in the second quarter on its way to a 25-9 halftime lead.
Still, first-year head coach DeAnna Doles was proud of College Station’s fight.
“In November everyone was counting us out,” Doles said. “We’re not ranked, not picked in our region and these kids took it to heart. They knew they were better than that. Thirty-one wins is unbelievable.”
Shelby Hayes ignited the Lady Timberwolves’ offense before the break. The senior post made the opening layup of the second quarter, but the game hit a stalemate until Megan Woods added a 3-pointer for an 18-7 lead with 4 minutes, 13 seconds left in the period. College Station missed eight shots before Woods’ basket, and made its only points of the quarter on a steal and layup by sophomore Taylor Montgomery.
College Station missed 15 shots compared to Cedar Park’s seven in the second quarter. The Lady Timberwolves also held a 25-13 advantage in rebounds at halftime.
“I thought our kids were locked in defensively, doing exactly what our game plan was on Cedar Park,” Doles said. “We didn’t put the ball in the hole at the beginning of the game, and when you don’t make shots, it’s really hard to keep fighting defensively.”
Cedar Park’s Molly Ly added two free throws and Hayes accounted for the second quarter’s final five points on another layup and a three-point play. Hayes finished with a game-high 22 points, going 9 of 13 from the field with 13 rebounds.
“It’s all about stepping up and seizing your opportunity,” Hayes said. “Working inside-out really opened things up, and our guards were knocking down shots on the outside. That opened me up in the middle to go and do what I normally do.”
The Lady Timberwolves kept the game in the paint, which was the game plan, Ott said. Cedar Park went 22 for 44 from the field and hit 5 of 15 from 3-point range, most of which came in the fourth quarter when Ly hit two from deep to give the Lady Timberwolves leads of 50-25 and 59-31. But they did their best work inside, outscoring the Lady Cougars 24-12 in the paint.
“We made it a big priority this week in practice,” Ott said. “We said this game’s has to be won inside. We can’t try to play on the perimeter. We have to force the issue inside first and then see what they give us.”
College Station tried to find an answer for Cedar Park’s inside game by double teaming Hayes, but she often found guards Gisella Maul and Ly on the outside when in crisis. Maul and Ly combined for 22 points.
“Cedar Park does what they do,” Doles said. “We knew exactly what they were going to do. We were having two helpers come over and try to help out on [Hayes]. She’s a load on the inside, and there’s a reason she’s one of the top players of the state.”
Maul had a big third quarter, scoring a team-high nine points mostly off jump shots. But the Lady Cougars fought back with their best quarter of the night, scoring 13 points, while going 5 of 10 from the field. Aliyah Collins made two baskets, including a jumper to cut Cedar Park’s lead to 29-11 and a 3-pointer to end the quarter down 42-22.
Reese Vivaldi added a 3 from deep as a response to another Maul basket, and Jaeden McMillin knocked down a 3 before scoring on a steal. But the hole was too deep to dig out of for College Station.
With the win, Cedar Park improved its win streak to 61 games and will compete for its second straight state title at 3 p.m. Saturday against No. 3 Frisco Memorial (37-5), which won the other 5A semifinal 59-48 over No. 5 Amarillo (32-6).
The Lady Timberwolves won last year’s title 46-39 over Frisco Liberty.
“Ever since we won it last year, this is right where we wanted to be,” Maul said. We’ve been working super hard this year to get right back here, because we feel like we deserve it. For us to finally be here, it’s great.”
College Station loses four seniors this year, including Collins, Ashonti Idlebird, Libby Gunter and Kendra Lindsay. Collins, who was part of the College Station’s state team in 2020, finished with 12 points and two steals.
“I loved it,” Collins said of her time with the Lady Cougars. “In the beginning of the season I wasn’t here, so I was a little upset, but I love this team. I love this program. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Cedar Park 59, College Station 31
CEDAR PARK (36-0) — Shelby Hayes 22, Gisella Maul 14, Molly Ly 8, Megan Woods 6, Elaine King 4, Rece Prater-Merrill 3, Isabel Peters 2.
COLLEGE STATION (31-7) — Aliyah Collins 12, Jaeden McMillin 10, Reese Vivaldi 3, Taylor Montgomery 2, Kyla Clark 2, Jayden Davenport 2.
Cedar Park;13;12;17;17;—;59
College Station; 7;2;13;9;—;31