College Station girls basketball team falls short in 5A state semifinals to No. 1 Cedar Park

The Lady Timberwolves kept the game in the paint, which was the game plan, Ott said. Cedar Park went 22 for 44 from the field and hit 5 of 15 from 3-point range, most of which came in the fourth quarter when Ly hit two from deep to give the Lady Timberwolves leads of 50-25 and 59-31. But they did their best work inside, outscoring the Lady Cougars 24-12 in the paint.

“We made it a big priority this week in practice,” Ott said. “We said this game’s has to be won inside. We can’t try to play on the perimeter. We have to force the issue inside first and then see what they give us.”

College Station tried to find an answer for Cedar Park’s inside game by double teaming Hayes, but she often found guards Gisella Maul and Ly on the outside when in crisis. Maul and Ly combined for 22 points.

“Cedar Park does what they do,” Doles said. “We knew exactly what they were going to do. We were having two helpers come over and try to help out on [Hayes]. She’s a load on the inside, and there’s a reason she’s one of the top players of the state.”