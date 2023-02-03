College Station senior Jaeden McMillin scored a program-record 37 points to spur the Lady Cougars to a 74-63 victory over Rudder on Friday night at The Armory.

College Station senior Jayden Davenport had 17 points, and Kyla Clark added 12 to help the Lady Cougars clinch the outright District 21-5A title with only one game left in the regular season. While the Lady Cougars (19-14, 12-1) were winning, Montgomery Lake Creek (21-9, 10-3) was losing to A&M Consolidated.

McMillin set the school record last year with 36 points against Waller in 19-5A play. She topped that by one against pesky Rudder (4-24, 1-12). The Lady Rangers, coming off a 69-66 double-overtime loss to Consol on Thursday, took a 16-14 lead after a quarter despite McMillin scoring 10 points. McMillin added 13 points in the second quarter as the Lady Cougars took a 39-24 halftime lead.

McMillin’s night overshadowed a huge effort by Rudder freshman guard T’yana Smith, who had 26 points. Sophomore Alaina Hill added 13 points for the Lady Rangers.

College Station 74, Rudder 63

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

COLLEGE STATION (19-14, 12-1 in 21-5A) – Reese Vivaldi 1 0-0 3 3; Heaven Ford 0 0-0 1 0; Kyla Clark 4 4-4 1 12; Addison Edwards 0 0-0 1 0; Tearra Burleson 2 0-0 3 5; Jaeden McMillin 14 8-8 3 37; Jayden Davenport 8 1-6 1 17. TOTALS: 29 13-19 12 74.

RUDDER (4-24, 1-12) — Antonaja Doughty 0 0-0 1 0; Alaina Hill 6 1-2 2 13; Paris Mitchell 5 0-4 1 10; Kendall Gibson 0 0-0 1 0; T'yana Smith 11 4-4 1 26; Kimora Maxey 0 1-2 3 1; Aalaya Jones 2 3-4 3 7; Brandi Turner 3 0-0 3 6. TOTALS: 27 9-16 15 63.

College Station 14 25 18 17 — 74

Rudder 16 8 20 19 — 63