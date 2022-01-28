College Station girls basketball team clinches 19-5A’s top seed with win over A&M Consolidated

There weren’t enough seats inside Tiger Gym for fans wanting to see the highly anticipated matchup between the A&M Consolidated and College Station girls basketball teams Friday night. Even Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair huddled down on the front row of the home-side bleachers to take in the boisterous battle between the rivals.
The game lived up to the billing and took overtime to decide as College Station completed a comeback 66-62 win over Consol to clinch at least a share of the District 19-5A championship and the league’s top seed in the playoffs.
“It just shows our toughness. It shows our kids’ determination,” College Station coach DeAnna Doles said of the win. “I thought we picked up the pressure. We were able to force some turnovers, but Consol ... they’re tough, tough, tough. They threw everything at us, and our kids just battled.”
College Station senior point guard Aliyah Collins still played limited minutes as she continues her return from a knee injury, but she scored three straight baskets to begin overtime and gave the Lady Cougars (24-6, 14-0) a 61-55 lead with 3:06 left in the extra period. Collins finished with 11 points off the bench.
“Complete difference maker,” Doles said of Collins. “It took her awhile to settle in, and then you saw in overtime she had those quick spurts. We’ve just got to figure out her minutes. She’s still getting conditioned. You can tell when she’s fresh coming in, and then you can tell when she’s a little bit winded.”
Jayden Davenport led the Lady Cougars with 21 points, often scoring on second-chance opportunities. Jaeden McMillin added 14 points for College Station.
Overshadowed in Consol’s loss was a 28-point performance from senior point guard Sarah Hathorn. She played all 36 minutes for the Lady Tigers (24-6, 14-0), making seven 3-pointers. Hathorn drained back-to-back 3s in the fourth quarter to put Consol ahead 50-43 with 6:50 to play but was held scoreless the remainder of regulation and overtime.
“In a 32-minute game and then you add overtime, that girl handles the ball the whole time,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “Counting how many between-the-legs, behind-the-back, crossovers, she does it all for 32 minutes plus and she scores and she rebounds and she throws assists. She’s darn near averaging a triple-double with her points, rebounds and assists. And she’s 5-foot-4.”
Hines said Hathorn was hindered by cramps down the stretch. Mia Teran had 13 points for Consol, and Claire Sisco added 12.
“If we wouldn’t have had that happen towards the end, I think it might’ve been a different outcome, because [Hathorn] is just so powerful,” Hines said. “Her and Sisco and Mia, they brought it.”
Pomp and circumstance filled the arena. Fans sat in the bleacher steps, and school officials pulled chairs from an auxiliary gym so spectators could sit along both baselines. Both schools had cheerleaders, and Consol had a small pep band.
“I loved the atmosphere,” Hines said. “That’s what we wanted when we tried to get this doubleheader together. Everybody was here. Both schools came out. You can’t ask for anything more than that in a high school game.”
Consol raced to a 13-point lead in the first quarter. College Station made just 1 of 10 shots in the period, which helped Consol pull ahead 17-4 with just over a minute left in the quarter. But the Lady Cougars clamped down defensively and cut the Lady Tigers’ lead to 28-22 at halftime.
“The crowd was fabulous out there, and I thought we let it get to us a little early on,” Doles said. “We were playing ‘me’ basketball instead of ‘us’ basketball. We called a timeout. We regrouped at halftime, and we came out in the second half and were much more comfortable with what we were doing.”
Consol will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday at Katy Jordan. The Lady Tigers defeated Jordan 56-20 on Dec. 31.
“We didn’t want too much pressure on this game,” Hines said. “At the end of the day, it’s just another game. We’re still in the playoffs, but they really wanted it. I’m proud of the way they came out and played. My hat’s off to Sarah. You can’t ask for a better player.”
College Station can clinch the outright district championship for a second straight season Tuesday with a win over Brenham at Cougar Gym. The Lady Cougars beat Brenham 75-58 on Dec. 31.
“It’s a huge win for our kids in front of an unbelievable environment,” Doles said. “That environment that we just played in front of is going to help us in the playoffs moving forward. Whenever we have those big crowds, we’re going to have been used to it. Kudos to the community for coming out and supporting girls basketball on a Friday night.”
College Station 66, A&M Consolidated 62
COLLEGE STATION (24-6, 14-0) — Jayden Davenport 21, Jaeden McMillin 14, Aliyah Collins 11, Taylor Montgomery 8, Reese Vivaldi 6, Kyle Clark 4, Ashonti Idlebird 2.
A&M CONSOLIDATED (17-8, 11-2) — Sarah Hathorn 28, Mia Teran 13, Claire Sisco 12, Jade Chapman 6, Jayden Kearney 2, Kateria Gooden 1.
College Station;6;16;16;17;11;—;66
A&M Consolidated;17;11;17;10;7;—;62
Next: College Station hosts Brenham, A&M Consolidated at Katy Jordan, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday