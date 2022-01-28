College Station girls basketball team clinches 19-5A’s top seed with win over A&M Consolidated

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I loved the atmosphere,” Hines said. “That’s what we wanted when we tried to get this doubleheader together. Everybody was here. Both schools came out. You can’t ask for anything more than that in a high school game.”

Consol raced to a 13-point lead in the first quarter. College Station made just 1 of 10 shots in the period, which helped Consol pull ahead 17-4 with just over a minute left in the quarter. But the Lady Cougars clamped down defensively and cut the Lady Tigers’ lead to 28-22 at halftime.

“The crowd was fabulous out there, and I thought we let it get to us a little early on,” Doles said. “We were playing ‘me’ basketball instead of ‘us’ basketball. We called a timeout. We regrouped at halftime, and we came out in the second half and were much more comfortable with what we were doing.”

Consol will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday at Katy Jordan. The Lady Tigers defeated Jordan 56-20 on Dec. 31.

“We didn’t want too much pressure on this game,” Hines said. “At the end of the day, it’s just another game. We’re still in the playoffs, but they really wanted it. I’m proud of the way they came out and played. My hat’s off to Sarah. You can’t ask for a better player.”