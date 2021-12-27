College Station girls basketball team advances to Division I quarterfinals at Aggieland Invitational

The College Station girls basketball team had been off for five days, but the Lady Cougars were far from rusty while grabbing two wins on the first day of the Aggieland Invitational on Monday.
College Station (14-5) beat Nacogdoches 64-36 to open the three-day tournament and upped the ante later that night with a dominating 65-21 victory over Class 6A’s Kingwood at Cougar Gym.
The Lady Cougars will face Allen in the Division I quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will advance to face either Crosby or Seven Lakes in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Allen, which had a bye, beat Cypress Springs 51-24.
“Coming back from Christmas break you want to keep the momentum going,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “That’s what you worry about going into five days off, you want them to be kids and rest and enjoy time with their family, but coming back we shared the ball extremely well today.”
Defense led the way against the Kingwood Lady Mustangs (8-11) with College Station taking a 21-6 lead after scoring eight points off turnovers and putbacks in the first quarter. Guard Jaeden McMillin complemented the press by adding seven points on offense, and Kyla Clark hit a 3-pointer from the left arc with an assist from Heaven Ford to end the period.
“Our ball pressure was a whole lot better,” Doles said. “We knew Kingwood would run a flex offense, which is where they send a lot of cutters through. You can’t see your cutters if you have [a defender] in your face ... they weren’t able to see their cutters on the inside and turnovers are contagious sometimes.”
Kingwood went 6 for 13 from the field in the first half and had eight turnovers as College Station grabbed a 36-17 halftime lead.
Spreading the ball and solid play from junior forward Jayden Davenport, who opened the second quarter with five straight points, also added to the Lady Cougars’ early success.
“The thing with the zone offense is you have to get the ball inside to your post players to kick it back out,” Doles said. “Davenport did a fantastic job of knowing when she needed to go in and then finding the right look on the outside.”
The Lady Mustangs’ troubles continued in the second half as they went just 1 of 19 from the field, while College Station grabbed 20 rebounds. The Lady Cougars built a 50-19 lead with Taylor Montgomery and McMillin combining for 10 points. Montgomery forced five turnovers on Monday.
“We have kids that have their strong points on defense and we’ve kind of figured that out so we use that to our advantage,” Doles said.
The Lady Cougars went 6 of 8 at the free-throw line with their bench adding nine points in the fourth quarter, including a steal and layup from Clark as the clock ran down.
“They’re starting to understand the game, which as a coach is what you want,” Doles said her bench players. “I have kids over here going ‘The back side is open,’ or ‘Hey, the drive is open.’ [They’re] starting to see it over here.”
McMillin finished with a game-high 18 points, followed by Clark with 12 and Davenport and Montgomery with eight a piece. Kingwood’s Makaela Swoops and Caroline Kennedy had five points each.
College Station 64, Nacogdoches 36
NACODOCHES (4-10) — Adysson Loudenslager 8, Kourtni Moore 5, Jassidy Fletcher 4, De’kyriah Williams 4, Ja’Kayla Christian 4, Ja’Aina Fletcher 3, Gizzelle Ojeda 3, Za’Ryiah Williams 2, Ke’Oshia Woodson 2, Keniyah Evans 1.
COLLEGE STATION (13-5) — Jaeden McMillin 22, Taylor Montgomery 13, Jayden Davenport 5, Wiliyah Everline 8, Heaven Ford 5, Ashonti Idlebird 4, Libby Gunter 3, Reese Vivaldi 2, Kyla Clark 2.
Nacodoches;7;10;7;12;—;36
College Station;24;11;20;9;—;64
College Station 65, Kingwood 21
KINGWOOD (8-11) — Makaela Swoops 5, Caroline Kennedy 5, Abigail Knigin 4, Julia Deaver 4, Kylie Nicols 2, Isabella Ramby 1.
COLLEGE STATION (14-5) — Jaeden McMillin 18, Kyla Clark 12, Jayden Davenport 8, Taylor Montgomery 8, Wiliyah Everline 4, Ashonti Idlebird 4, Reese Vivaldi 3, Tatiana Butenko 2, Libby Gunter 2, Heaven Ford 2, Kendra Lindsey 2.
Kingwood;6;11;2;2;—;21
College Station;21;15;14;15;—;65