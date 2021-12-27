College Station girls basketball team advances to Division I quarterfinals at Aggieland Invitational

“Our ball pressure was a whole lot better,” Doles said. “We knew Kingwood would run a flex offense, which is where they send a lot of cutters through. You can’t see your cutters if you have [a defender] in your face ... they weren’t able to see their cutters on the inside and turnovers are contagious sometimes.”

Kingwood went 6 for 13 from the field in the first half and had eight turnovers as College Station grabbed a 36-17 halftime lead.

Spreading the ball and solid play from junior forward Jayden Davenport, who opened the second quarter with five straight points, also added to the Lady Cougars’ early success.

“The thing with the zone offense is you have to get the ball inside to your post players to kick it back out,” Doles said. “Davenport did a fantastic job of knowing when she needed to go in and then finding the right look on the outside.”

The Lady Mustangs’ troubles continued in the second half as they went just 1 of 19 from the field, while College Station grabbed 20 rebounds. The Lady Cougars built a 50-19 lead with Taylor Montgomery and McMillin combining for 10 points. Montgomery forced five turnovers on Monday.