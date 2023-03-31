College Station girls basketball head coach DeAnna Doles was hired at Pleasant Grove in the same role after just two seasons at the helm of the Lady Cougars.

“I wasn’t looking for a job, but whenever we think we have everything all planned out, God says watch this,” Doles said. “[Pleasant Grove athletics director Josh Gibson] reached out to me. My family lives about an hour and 20 minutes away from Pleasant Grove High School. It’s my mom, dad, my sister and my niece, nephew ... my grandma is out there as well. I talked to [Gibson], and I listened to him. It’s a very good place, high expectations like College Station High School. Very high academics, very similar to College Station. It is a 4A. Being closer to my family is what really drew me to that job.”

Pleasant Grove went 12-16 overall last season and 1-9 in District 15-4A for a fifth-place finish.

Doles took over as head coach of the Lady Cougars in June 2021 after Megan Symank became the College Station school district assistant athletics director. Doles had been previously serving as a varsity assistant on Symank’s staff for four seasons.

Before that, Doles had worked under former Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair as an administrative assistant from 2003-05. She also had spent time as the Wellborn Middle School girl’s athletics coordinator and track and field coach.

In her first season as College Station’s head coach, Doles guided the Lady Cougars to the Class 5A state tournament where they lost to defending and eventual state champion Cedar Park in the semifinals. This season, the Lady Cougars reached the regional quarterfinals where they were defeated by Pflugerville Hendrickson.

In two years as head coach, Doles was 53-22 overall. Last season, the Lady Cougars went 22-15 overall and won 21-5A with a 13-1 record.

“There’s a saying that once a Cougar always a Cougar, so I think that wherever I go, College Station and College Station High School will always be in my heart,” Doles said. “I’ll bleed purple for the rest of my life but just the kids that make that place so special ... that was hard this morning telling my team, but I think just remembering all the special memories. We’ve been able to win lots of games and play in state tournaments, but the people are what makes the place so special.”

College Station ISD posted the job opening online. Applicants can send in resumes to campus athletics coordinator and head football coach Stoney Pryor at spryor@cisd.org.