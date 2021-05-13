College Station girls basketball coach Megan Symank moving to new AD role

College Station girls basketball coach Megan Symank is leaving the school but not the school district.

Symank, who started the Lady Cougars’ basketball program, will become College Station school district’s assistant athletics director. Symank’s promotion is expected to become official at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, a person familiar with the situation said.

Symank had a 195-108 record in nine seasons with the Lady Cougars. She didn’t make the playoffs her first two seasons when College Station was in Class 3A but made the playoffs every season after. College Station reached the 5A Region III semifinals in 2019 and the state tournament the following season, losing to eventual state champion Frisco Liberty in overtime. The Lady Cougars lost in the regional finals last season to Beaumont United.

Symank came to College Station after going 82-21 at Snook, taking the Lady Jays to the regional finals in 2011 and the state tournament the following season. She won district the last three seasons at Snook and also won district the last three seasons at College Station. Symank was named The Eagle’s coach of the decade for 2010-20, and she was the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 5A/6A coach of the year for the 2019-20 season.