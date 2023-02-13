ROCKDALE — When College Station post Jaeden McMillin exited Monday’s Class 5A bi-district girls basketball matchup against Killeen Chaparral for the first time, her shoulders rose and fell as she gulped as much oxygen as her lungs could hold.

Behind her, the scoreboard at Rockdale’s gym showed just fewer than two minutes remaining in a dominating 68-38 Cougar playoff victory.

In a vacuum, the fact that McMillin was that tired after a game was a bit of a shock. For the majority of College Station’s 21-5A district championship season the senior has played every minute of the game.

Monday, her effort, which produced a game-high 27 points, was hard-earned and much-needed for her team to advance.

“McMillin means everything to this program,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “She has been a part of the program for four years and I choked up talking about this being her senior year. She’s everything. She works her tail off. She comes out here and gets a box-and-one and she still gets her points. She’s going to figure out a way to score. She’s a very, very special player.”

Chaparral (16-15) began the playoff opener in a 2-1-2 zone defense, in which McMillin was able to exploit spaces on the baseline to find easy baskets. In the second quarter, a string of six points, five of which were a part of a 9-0 run, helped the Cougars (21-14) extend their lead to 16 points. College Station led 39-26 at halftime.

The Chaparral Bobcats switched to a man defense in the second half that slowed down the Cougars, holding McMillin to two points in the third quarter. However, the fourth quarter proved the mettle of the Newman University signee, as McMillin plowed through the middle of Chaparral’s defense via the dribble. She had three layups and two free throws to close out her night, with two minutes to spare.

“I’m just cutting really hard and getting to the pull-up jumper,” McMillin said. “I’ve been working on that a lot. The pull-up jumper seems to be most effective when I cut hard to get open.”

Around the forward, her teammates worked to dominate the boards throughout the game, at a plus-17 margin. Of their 43 rebounds, 25 were offensive that produced 11 second-chance points.

“I thought whenever they went to their matchup zone, that really opened up the backside and we’ve seen that on film,” Doles said. “So, we were able to attack and get some extra boards on that. Anytime you can second, third and fourth opportunities, you give yourself more opportunities to score.”

College Station’s defense created 24 turnovers.

McMillin got scoring support from sophomore Tearra Burleson with 11 and senior Kyla Clark with 10. Chaparral’s Ivy Powell had 15 of her team’s 38 points.

“We executed really well offensively,” Doles said. “We had a few defensive breakdowns. We talked about that at halftime and I thought we did a great job.”

College Station advances to play Georgetown, a 66-27 winner over Austin LBJ.

If there was one point of emphasis the Cougars will focus on heading into the area round matchup, it’s fast-break finishing. The Cougars missed several opportunities around the basket that would have put the game out of reach even earlier.

“Our goal and our motto is that we’re going to push the pace when we can, but we’re going to be smart about it,” Doles said. “We’re going to try and run them as much as we can, but then be smart, because we have plenty of offensive weapons.”

As McMillin walked off the court for the first and final time Monday, Doles asked her star if she was feeling OK. Naturally, the senior said she was just tired. Doles told her to grab a quick rest, because, if all things go as the Cougars would hope, there are five more games left in her high school career.

“It means a lot,” McMillin said of the win. “I’m not finished yet. We still have some more games to win and I’m excited to see what happens.

College Station 56, Killeen Chaparral 37

College Station;18;21;15;14;—;68

Chaparral;11;15;6;6;—;38

COLLEGE STATION (21-14, 13-1 in 21-5A) — Jaeden McMillin 27, Terra Burleson 11, Kyla Clark 10, Jayden Davenport 8, Reese Vivaldi 6, Wiliyah Everline 4, Addison Edwards 2.

KILLEEN CHAPARRAL (16-15, 7-7 in 22-5A) — Ivy Powell 15, Trinity Brown 6, Ma’Leah Duvall 5, Kiersten Thomas 5, Julissa Weeks 6, Amiyah Bowers 3.

GALLERY: HS Girls Basketball - College Station vs Killeen Chaparral