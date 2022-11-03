College Station girls, A&M Consolidated boys to compete at state cross country meet Saturday

The College Station girls and A&M Consolidated boys cross country teams will compete in the Class 5A state meet Saturday at Round Rock’s Old Settler’s Park.

The College Station girls will run at 10 a.m. Runners for the two-time Region III champions will be seniors Maddie Jones and Megan Roberts, juniors Katherine Brunson, Jadyn DeVerna and Delaney Ulrich and sophomores Ellie Seagraves and Audrey Wong.

The Consol boys will run at 10:40 a.m. Running for the Tigers, who are state for the second straight year, will be seniors Antony Vasquez, Christopher Ross, Nathan Parulian and Miles McGuire, sophomores Kian Dekkers and Ben Moran and freshman Christian Nuno.

The Cameron boys and girls teams will compete in the 3A state meet with the girls running at 8:30 a.m. and the boys at 9 a.m. Saturday. Runners for the girls will be seniors Brittani Drake and Logan Pevehouse, juniors Yierra Flemings, Seally Smith and Olutumi St. Mathew-David and freshman Kinzie Williford. The Yoe boys lineups will include senior Brock Wright, juniors Brady Havens, Joshua Jochec and Cesar Munoz, sophomores Damon Flemings and Zachary Frausto and freshman Ricardo Reyes.

Iola junior Lindsey Gooch, Milano junior Kadance Koenig and Snook freshman David Janac will compete as individuals Friday in the 2A meets.

Gooch and Koenig will run at 11:40 a.m. in the girls meet. Gooch, who finished 16th at state last year out of 128 runners, has won six of seven races this season, finishing second at the Region III meet. It also is Koenig’s second time at state. She finished 77th last year.

Janac will run at 12:10 p.m. in the boys race.