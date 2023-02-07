The College Station girls wrestling team placed third and the boys fourth at the District 11-5A meet at Huntsville on Saturday.

The Lady Cougars had 100 points to trail Richmond Foster (233) and Huntsville (107) in the 11-team event. A&M Consolidated was sixth (65 points) and Rudder was ninth (28).

Abigail Rodriguez (32-2) won the 132-pound division by defeating Consol’s Brianna Young. Lady Cougars placing second were Destiny Tuttle (152) and Hailey Schroeder (185). Placing third was Victoria Wenger (126) and Aneyla Cantero was fourth (120).

The boys had 145 points to trail Lamar Fulshear 247.5, A&M Consolidated 177 and Richmond Foster 155.

Winners were Greyson Garcia (126 pounds), Grant Sutton (132) and Thomas Wills (175). Jack Murphy (165) was second with fourth-place finishers Joseph Kim (120), Jacob Felipe (138) and Wyatt Shugart (144).

The top four finishers advance to the Region 3 tournament Friday and Saturday at Anna. Alternates for College Station are Dariana Cuenca (114) and Alex Warner (157).

