When the College Station and Fulshear boys soccer teams meet in the Class 5A regional tournament semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium, it’ll be an unexpected rematch.

The Cougars (18-4-3) played host to the Chargers (14-4-5) in a preseason scrimmage on Dec. 12 just hoping to help each other out in getting ready for the season. Now four months later, they meet again with completely different goals in mind.

“No idea,” College Station head coach Chad Peevey said if he had any inkling the two teams would meet again. “They might have known they were going but we were still trying to find ourselves early in the year.”

The Chargers got the best of the Cougars in that scrimmage as Fulshear emerged with a 3-1 win. A lot has changed for both teams since that preseason match as the Cougars won their first district title in school history with a 10-2-2 record in 21-5A.

College Station has improved its offense since that first encounter.

Tyler Kenny, Ethan Reichman, Conner Young and Anthony Peacher have been leading the Cougars in scoring as all four have crossed the double-digit mark in goals. Kenny leads the team with 17 while Reichman has 13. Young and Peacher both have 11. Leading the team in assists is Brent Butler with 12 but Kenny is not too far behind with 10.

“Just like I said earlier it’s getting better every day at practice, getting better from game to game which I think during district play and playoffs [we have],” Peevey said. “I think we’ve gotten better every single game. It’s fun to see this team and hopefully we haven’t hit a celling. We hopefully continue to grow.”

College Station has kept the good times rolling in the playoffs with a trio of high-scoring victories. The Cougars won 5-0 over Lake Belton, 5-1 over Northeast Early College and last week won 4-1 over Waco to punch their ticket to the regional tournament for the first time in program history.

For Fulshear, the Chargers were the District 20-5A co-champions with Fort Bend Kempner as both teams finished with identical records of 10-1-3. It was a big improvement for Fulshear which missed out on the playoffs a year ago.

The Chargers have more than made up for the lost time. Fulshear in the playoffs defeated Galena Park 3-1, Baytown Lee 6-0 and won a penalty shootout against Goose Creek Memorial last week.

After a 1-1 draw in regulation and a pair of 10-minute overtime periods, Fulshear won the shootout 6-5 to advance to the regional tournament with junior midfielder Salvador Vega making the winning penalty kick. The regional tournament appearance is Fulshear’s first since 2019 when they were still in 4A.

“They have a lot of speed and a whole lot of talent,” Peevey said. “We lost to them 3-1 and they had a lot of speed up top and they just beat us on a couple of mistakes by us and a couple of plays that they made, they capitalized.”

The winner of Friday’s match will be back at Turner Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. to face the winner of the other semifinal between Houston Wisdom and Pflugerville Connally. Having already etched their names in the history books, the Cougars are hoping to add some chapters this weekend.

“We actually met yesterday watching film and I told them how proud I was of them and how happy I am that we’re here but then also I reminded them that this isn’t it yet,” Peevey said. “We’re not satisfied. We still have a lot of games left to play.”