College Station, four other Brazos Valley schools finish in Lone Star Cup Top 25

College Station finished 16th in Class 5A in the final Lone Star Cup Top 25 rankings released Friday by the UIL.

The Lone Star Cup began in 1997-98 and ranks schools in UIL sanctioned events including academics, athletics and music.

College Station had 61 points, while 5A champion Highland Park won its third consecutive Lone Star Cup title and record 13th overall with 108 points. Lucas Lovejoy placed second (89) and Frisco Wakeland third (81).

Franklin placed seventh in 3A with 61 points. Lorena won 3A with 96 followed by Holliday (87) and Brock (85).

In 2A, Centerville tied for ninth with 44 points, while Bremond tied for 24th with 34. Mason won with 86 followed by Shiner (67) and Crawford (64).

In Class A, North Zulch tied for 21st with 32 points. Abbott won with 65 ahead of Nazareth (57) and D’Hanis (56).

Southlake Carroll won the 6A title with 131 points ahead of The Woodlands (113) and Allen (91), and Argyle won the 4A title with 168 followed by Celina (101) and Canyon (91).