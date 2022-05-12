College Station falls to Austin Anderson in Game 1 of Class 5A area baseball series

WEIMAR — The College Station baseball team scored two big runs in the fifth but couldn’t maintain that momentum and fell to Austin Anderson 6-5 in eight innings in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Class 5A area series at the Strickland Field at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday night.

The series will resume at 7 p.m. Friday at the same venue with Game 3 at 7 p.m. Saturday if needed. The winner will advance to the regional quarterfinals.

College Station tied the game at 5 in the fifth inning by taking advantage of an error. With two runners on base, Tyler Abdalla, who was pinch hitting for Hector Ostiguin, slammed a double into left-center field that brought in pinch runner Connor Sanger to cut the Trojan lead to 5-4. The left fielder fumbled the ball while trying to return it to the infield on the play, and Rylan Deming crossed home plate thanks to the error, tying the game at 5.

Two relievers — College Station’s Holden Hering and Austin Anderson’s Sheppard Tyler — sent the game into extra innings with stellar performances in the sixth and seventh. Hering, a freshman, stranded one baserunner with a strikeout, groundout and another strikeout in the sixth. Tyler matched that with two strikeouts and a groundout to keep the Cougars at bay. Then in the seventh, each pitcher ended the frame with a strikeout to force extras.

Austin Anderson’s bats, which had been dormant for two innings, got hot in the eighth. Ed Small hit a one-out single to center field and advanced a base on a throwing error by College Station. The miscue allowed Small to race home when Reid Garcia hit a single to left field on a 2-1 count. Hering limited the damage to one run with two strikeouts to end the frame.

College Station sent the middle of its lineup to the plate in the bottom of the eighth but found itself down to its last out after a strikeout and flyout. Freshman Wilson Stapp and Mikey Elko walked to give the Cougars a chance, but after battling back from an 0-2 count, Blake Binderup grounded out to third base to end the game.

Austin Anderson grabbed momentum early with Evan David’s RBI single in the first and Ed Small’s two-out RBI double in the second for a 2-0 lead. The Trojans added two runs in the third on David’s RBI single and Gus Begert’s fielder’s choice grounder to second base that drove in a run.

Down 4-0, College Station mounted a comeback with three runs in the third.

Binderup slammed a single to right field to put runners on the corners. Ryland Urbanczyk followed with a single down the left-field line that sent Elko home. Danny Virgl and Deming kept the tide rolling by hitting back-to-back singles to bring in Binderup and Urbanczyk to get within one run at 4-3.

Austin Anderson’s Andrew Mason hit a single with the bases loaded for a run and 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth.

College Station’s Amar Tsengeg, who relieved Binderup in the third, kept the Cougars close in the fourth and fifth, striking out four while stranding three baserunners. The senior allowed one run on five hits.

Austin Anderson 6, College Station 5 (8 innings)

Austin Anderson 112 010 01 — 6 12 2

College Station 003 020 00 — 5 8 2

Next: Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday, Veterans Memorial Park, Weimar; Game 3 at 7 p.m. Saturday if needed

