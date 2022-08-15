College Station cross country begins the season

College Station’s Megan Roberts and Maddie Jones finished third at the Cypress XC Relays in Tomball on Saturday.

Katherine Brunson and Jadyn DeVerna were 15th in the season-opening meet hosted by Bridgeland. Audrey Wong and Ellie Seagraves were 17th among 56 teams in the two-person relay format with each player running one-mile alternate legs.

For the boys, Vance Ballabina and Noah Benn were 18th among 54 teams. In JV action, Caroline Munson and Megan Wagner were seventh among 95 teams and freshmen Daniel Gonzales and Caden Williams were fourth among 47 teams.