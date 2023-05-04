College Station catcher Chloe Ream admits that the weather in Texas threw her off.

When the Washington native made the move to College Station in August, one of the biggest adjustments was going from the rainy Pacific Northwest to the constant mood swings of Texas.

“Weather here is definitely way different,” Ream said. “It’s either hot or cold. Washington is always cold. It’s really different compared to Washington.”

The sophomore catcher and her twin sister Gracie have also adjusted to a different softball atmosphere.

“Washington is just kind of chill, but here [softball] is really competitive, and it’s actually fun, so I’ve adapted well,” Chloe said.

The sisters got a taste of Texas softball while playing for their travel team, and this summer the family decided to move to Texas because of the softball talent and the better schools.

“We came here Aug. 6, but we were planning like all of last year, and then we finally decided that we were actually going to move,” Chloe said.

The Reams moved too late to take part in the summer workouts with their new team, but it didn’t take long for them to start making friends on and off the team. Chloe also appreciates teammate Shaenyn Yates and her mom Kelly for being a Texas tour guide.

“We went to the rodeo with her, and we’ve been a lot of places with her,” Chloe said.

While there’s been some adjusting to a new state, the sisters have jumped right into high school Texas softball and haven’t looked back. Along with her stellar work behind the plate catching Gracie, Chloe has been one of the Lady Cougars’ top hitters. She’s third on the team in batting average at .404 batting over 32 games with 40 hits and 21 RBIs this season.

“Everybody we play just has great things to say about her,” College Station head coach Vinnie Carreon said. “Man, that catcher is really good. Man, she does a great job and she’s a tough out at the plate. To me, that’s the biggest thing about her is she very rarely strikes out. I love to see her compete at the plate because, it’s not always her best swing, but she’s going to make sure she doesn’t get beat. That’s one of her biggest skills is she finds a way to get on base.

“She loves to run the bases. I tell her all the time she always reminds me of an 8- or 9-year-old boy because she just wants to play. “Can I go outside and play?” which is great. She loves the game. She loves being out there with her teammates, not afraid to get dirty. She’s just a ballplayer.”

Chloe credits her family for helping her learn the game. Everyone in the Ream household has played softball, so getting tips from the family is quite common.

“My dad’s not living here right now, but I always call him after a game, and if I didn’t play so good, I would always hear the rut of it, or if I did play good, he’d give me good comments or whatever,” Chloe said. “I guess my dad just teaches me how to be tougher and mentally tougher because I’m a head case when I play.”

Chloe also says she’s learned a lot from Kirsten Cox, a catching coach who owns a training facility called Dominate the Dish. Of the catching coaches she’s worked with, Chloe says that Cox has been the best for her because of the in-depth breakdowns and teaching her to strengths.

The training and work has paid off this season as Chloe has been key in helping the Lady Cougars return to the playoffs. They opened with a two-game sweep of Killeen Ellison in last week’s bi-district round, and now they will take on Georgetown East View in the area round starting at 6 p.m. Friday at East View in Game 1 of a best-of-3 series. Game 2 will be at noon Saturday at Lady Cougar Field with Game 3 at 6 p.m. Monday at East View if necessary.

“It’s definitely been fun,” Chloe said of year one in College Station. “New team, new state, everything. I actually like the group of girls and I love Coach Carreon of course. I think the playoffs are going to be really good for us, and it’s been a while since they made playoffs, but I think it’s a good achievement for us.”

• NOTES — Chloe is also a part of FFA at College Station with her sister Gracie. She joined after hearing about it in one of her classes and is part of the milk quality team. “It’s where you taste cheese and milk defects and non-dairy products and stuff like that,” she said.