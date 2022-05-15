College Station, Brenham to begin regional quarterfinal baseball series Thursday in Navasota

The College Station and Brenham baseball teams will begin their best-of-3 Class 5A regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday in Navasota. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Fireman’s Park in Brenham with Game 3 on Saturday in Mumford at a time to be determined if necessary.

The winner advances to play either Friendswood or Crosby in the regional semifinals.

College Station (20-13) advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the second straight season by winning best-of-3 series over Porter and Austin Anderson in three games. Brenham (23-10-1) beat Montgomery in three games in bi-district then swept Pflugerville Hendrickson in two games in area.

The Cougars and Cubs split their District 19-5A regular season series last month with each winning on the road. College Station won a 6-5 thriller at Fireman’s Park, and Brenham beat the Cougars 10-4 in a marathon 12-inning game. Brenham finished second in 19-5A with an 11-5 league record, a game behind Magnolia. College Station tied Magnolia West for third at 10-6 with College Station earning the third seed for the playoffs by winning a tiebreaker game.

Brenham is seeking its first regional semifinal berth since 2017, but the Cubs will have to do so without one of their top players as senior Ethan Jezierski, who pitches and plays shortstop, is out for the season with an injury.