 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station boys wrestling team wins two matches
0 comments

College Station boys wrestling team wins two matches

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KATY — The College Station boys wrestling team beat Atascocita 60-24 and Katy Taylor 33-32 on Wednesday in a pair of dual matches.

College Station’s Grant Sutton (126 pounds), Grayson Garcia (132), Grant Maraist (145), Jack Murphy (160), Joshua Wenger (170) and Parker Larson (182) won their matches by pin against Atascocita.

Maraist (145), Damian Eimann (152), Larson (182) and Sjon Pickett (195) won by pin against Katy Taylor, and Murphy (160) won on points.

On the girls side, College Station’s Victoria Wenger (128), Alaina Abbey (138) and Lily Eager (215) won by pin against Atascocita, and Wenger won against Katy Taylor.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert