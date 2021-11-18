College Station boys wrestling team wins two matches

KATY — The College Station boys wrestling team beat Atascocita 60-24 and Katy Taylor 33-32 on Wednesday in a pair of dual matches.
College Station’s Grant Sutton (126 pounds), Grayson Garcia (132), Grant Maraist (145), Jack Murphy (160), Joshua Wenger (170) and Parker Larson (182) won their matches by pin against Atascocita.
Maraist (145), Damian Eimann (152), Larson (182) and Sjon Pickett (195) won by pin against Katy Taylor, and Murphy (160) won on points.
On the girls side, College Station’s Victoria Wenger (128), Alaina Abbey (138) and Lily Eager (215) won by pin against Atascocita, and Wenger won against Katy Taylor.
