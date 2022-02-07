College Station boys wrestling team wins program's first district title

College Station wrestlers Grant Sutton, Parker Larson and Josh Wenger won their divisions at the District 10-5A meet to lead the Cougars to the program’s first boys district title. Wenger (23-4) defeated Georgetown’s James Scherer to win the 170-pound division. Larson (19-5) won the 160-pound division and Sutton (21-6) won the 120-pound division. Placing second were Tanner Duffy (106) and Sjon Pickett (182); taking third were Greyson Garcia (126), Wyatt Shuggart (132), Grant Maraist (145) and Dylon Schroeder (220); and finishing fourth were Jacob Felipe (113) and Damien Eimman (152). College Station had 208.5 points to win the 12-team district. A&M Consolidated was second with 195 points.