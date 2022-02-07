College Station boys wrestling team wins program's first district title

College Station wrestlers Grant Sutton, Parker Larson and Josh Wenger won their divisions at the District 10-5A meet to lead the Cougars to the program’s first boys district title. Wenger (23-4) defeated Georgetown’s James Scherer to win the 170-pound division. Larson (19-5) won the 160-pound division and Sutton (21-6) won the 120-pound division. Placing second were Tanner Duffy (106) and Sjon Pickett (182); taking third were Greyson Garcia (126), Wyatt Shuggart (132), Grant Maraist (145) and Dylon Schroeder (220); and finishing fourth were Jacob Felipe (113) and Damien Eimman (152). College Station had 208.5 points to win the 12-team district. A&M Consolidated was second with 195 points.
The College Station girls were third with 76 points behind Georgetown 86 and Pflugerville Weiss 79. All five Lady Cougars qualified for regionals led by 215-pound champ Lily Eager who defeated Rudder’s Isis Agnew. Finishing second were Victoria Wenger (128), Anna Scarborough (110) and Darianna Cuenca (102) and Destiny Tuttle (165) was fourth.
The regional meet will be Friday and Saturday in Anna.
