College Station boys wrestling team takes second at Cy-Ridge meet

CYPRESS — College Station seniors Josh Wenger and Sjon Pickett each won their weight classes to lead the Cougars to a second-place finish at the Cypress Ridge Invitational on Saturday.

College Station’s Tate Vela and Dylan Schroeder each finished third in their weight classes, while Parker Larson placed fourth and Greyson Garcia sixth. Jacob Felipe, Wyatt Shuggart, Grant Maraist and Jack Murphy also scored points for the Cougars.

For College Station’s girls, Lily Eagler placed fourth, and Darianna Cuenca, Victoria Wenger and Destiny Tuttle each scored team points.

College Station’s JV boys placed sixth with Fabian Baez winning three matches and Alex Warner winning two.

The Cougars will compete at the District 10-5A tournament Wednesday at Georgetown East View.