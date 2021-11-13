 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station boys wrestling team goes 3-1 at Cougar Duals
0 comments

College Station boys wrestling team goes 3-1 at Cougar Duals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The College Station boys wrestling team opened the season by going 3-1 at its Cougar Duals on Saturday at Cougar Gym.

College Station’s Grant Sutton, Wyatt Shugart, Grant Maraist and Damien Eimann each won three matches, while Parker Larson, Sjon Pickett and Jacob Felipe each won two. Greyson Garcia and Dylan Schraeder each won one match.

On the girls side, College Station’s Lily Eagers won three matches, and Aliana Abbey won two.

Andrew Boulline, Noah Flynn and Isiah Davis won matches for the College Station JV boys.

The Cougars will compete against Katy Taylor and Atascocita at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Katy Taylor.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert