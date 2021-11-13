College Station boys wrestling team goes 3-1 at Cougar Duals

The College Station boys wrestling team opened the season by going 3-1 at its Cougar Duals on Saturday at Cougar Gym.

College Station’s Grant Sutton, Wyatt Shugart, Grant Maraist and Damien Eimann each won three matches, while Parker Larson, Sjon Pickett and Jacob Felipe each won two. Greyson Garcia and Dylan Schraeder each won one match.

On the girls side, College Station’s Lily Eagers won three matches, and Aliana Abbey won two.

Andrew Boulline, Noah Flynn and Isiah Davis won matches for the College Station JV boys.

The Cougars will compete against Katy Taylor and Atascocita at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Katy Taylor.