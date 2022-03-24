College Station boys track team wins Panther Relays

PALESTINE — The College Station boys track and field team won the Panther Relays on Thursday at Palestine Westwood.

College Station’s top point scorers included Jaylen Callwood (first, 200 meters; fourth, 100), Aidan Allen (first, triple jump), Isiah Pennygraph (second, 100; third, long jump), Ricardo Lopez (second, 3,200; sixth, 1,600), Noah Sherman (second, discus), Adam Welguisz (second, pole vault), Beau Kortan (third, 110 hurdles; third, 300 hurdles), Charlie Stafford (third, 800), Caleb Skow (third, shot put), Munzir Sharif (third, triple jump), Conner Cashion (third, pole vault), Ryan Stanford (fourth, 110 hurdles; fourth, 300 hurdles), Zach Proffitt (fourth, triple jump; sixth, long jump), Parker Corley (fourth, 800) and Noah Benn (fifth, 3,200).

Callwood, Proffitt, Antwan Gilbreath and Damarion Gilbreath also placed fourth in the 4x200 relay, while Pennygraph, Damarion Gilbreath, Antwan Gilbreath, Proffitt finished sixth in the 4x100 relay.

College Station also won the JV boys team title. Cody Dixon (first, high jump; second, 800), Connor Clossin (first, 400; fourth, triple jump), Charlie Stafford (first, 3,200) and Jackson Nobra (first, pole vault) led the Cougar JV team.