College Station boys track and field team wins Austin area meet

DEL VALLE — The College Station boys track and field team won five events and claimed the team title at the Veteran Memorial Relays on Friday at Del Valle.

College Station’s individual winners included Denim Day (first, 200 meters; third, 100), Adam Welguisz (first, pole vault), Cameron Johnson (first, 400) and Ryan Stanford (first, 110 hurdles). Cameron Johnson, Chantz Johnson, Day and Bobby Drake also won the 4x100 relay, while Cameron Johnson, M.J. Hinson, Dylan McCue and Caden Brown placed second in the 4x400, and Jaylen Callwood, Nate Palmer, Chantz Johnson and A.J. Tisdell finished fourth in the 4x200.

The Cougars’ top point scorers included Drake (second, 100; second, 200) Brown (second, 400), Noah Benn (second, 3,200), Beau Kortan (third, 300 hurdles), Caleb Skow (third, shot put), Charlie Stafford (fourth, 800), Ricardo Lopez (fourth, 1,600), Dalton Carnes (fourth, high jump), Parker Corley (fifth, 800; fifth, 1,600), Noah Sherman (fifth, discus) and Isiah Pennygraph (sixth, long jump)

College Station will compete in the District 19-5A meet on April 11-13 at Cub Stadium in Brenham.