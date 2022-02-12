College Station boys track and field team places second at Cy-Springs meet

College Station’s Bobby Drake won the boys 100 meters and placed third in the 200. Cameron Johnson won the 400, and Caleb Skow won the shot put. Caden Brown (400, second), Denim Day (100, fourth), Ricardo Lopez (3,200, fourth), Ryan Stanford (110 hurdles, sixth) and Beau Kortan (300 hurdles, sixth) also scored points for the Cougars, who placed in the top five in four relays. Jalen Callwood, M.J. Hinson, Marquise Collins and A.J. Tisdell finished third in the 4x200, and Brown, Dylan McCue, Hinson and Johnson placed third in the 4x400 relays. Johnson, Dalton Carnes, Day and Drake finished fourth in the 4x100 relay, and McCue, Vance Ballabina, Tyler Kelly and Noah Benn placed fifth in the 4x800.