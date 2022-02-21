College Station boys track and field team place first at Lion Relays

LEANDER – The College Station boys track and field team won the Lion Relays, racking up 129 team points on Saturday.

The Cougars won the 4x100-meter relay and came in second in the spring medley, while placing third in the distance medley, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Individually, Denim Day and Munzir Sharif led with first-place finishes in the 100 and triple jump, respectively. Day also placed second in the 200, while teammate Cameron Johnson came in third. Sharif finished second in the long jump and Zach Proffitt fifth.

Other finishers included, Aidan Allen (sixth, triple jump); Caden Brown (fourth, 400), Beau Kortan (fourth, 300 hurdles), Caleb Skow (fifth, shot put) and Noah Sherman (fifth, discus).

The College Station JV team also finished first at the meet with 115 points. The team finished second in the 4x200 relay, third in the 4x100 and fourth in the 4x400. Other JV finishers included, Caiden Toon (fourth, long jump), Vance Ballabina (second, 3,200; first 1,600), Michael Pejo (second, 110 hurdles; sixth 300 hurdles) and Charlie Stafford (second, 800). In the triple jump (Connor Clossin, third; Stafford, fourth), pole vault (Conner Cashion, first; Jackson Nobra, fifth) and high jump (Jake Peveto, first; Cody Dixon, third).

The Cougars will host the College Station Relays next Saturday at Cougar Stadium.