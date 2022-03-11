College Station boys track and field team finishes second at Raider Relays

ROUND ROCK — The College Station boys track and field team placed second at Cedar Ridge’s Raider Relays on Thursday.

Cameron Johnson, Bobby Drake, A.J. Tisdell and Denim Day set the school record in the 4x200-meter relay in 1 minute, 27.99 seconds for the Cougars. Johnson, Day, Drake and Caden Brown also won the 4x400 relay, while Marquise Collins, Chantz Johnson, Nate Palmer and Tisdell placed third in the 4x100 relay, and Parker Corley, Brown, Charlie Stafford and Ricardo Lopez placed third in the distance medley relay.

College Station’s Munzir Sharif won the triple jump and took third in the long jump, and Adam Welguisz won the pole vault. The Cougars other top point-scorers included Conner Cashion (second, pole vault), Aidan Allen (second, triple jump), Drake (second, 100), Day (third, 100), Nate Nehring (third, high jump), Cameron Johnson (fourth, 100), Zach Proffitt (t-fifth, long jump; sixth, triple jump), Dylan McCue (fifth, 400), Noah Benn (fifth, 1,600), Caleb Skow (fifth, shot put), Isiah Pennygraph (t-fifth, long jump), M.J. Hinson (sixth, 400) and Jake Peveto (sixth, high jump).

College Station also placed third in the final JV boys team standings. The Cougars’ top JV point-scorers included Jaylen Callwood (first, 200; second, 100), David Toussaint (first, triple jump; fifth, 300 hurdles), Antwan Gilbreath (t-second, high jump; fifth, 400), Cody Dixon (t-second, high jump; third, 800), Eli Frey (second, 3,200), Cross McCue (third, discus) and Jackson Nobra (third, pole vault).