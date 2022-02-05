College Station boys track and field team finishes second at Grizzly Relays

CONROE — College Station’s Bobby Drake won the 100 meters, and the Cougar boys track and field team won two relays to fuel a second-place team finish at the Grizzly Relays on Saturday.

Cameron Johnson, Denim Day, A.J. Tisdell and Drake won the 4x100 relay, and Caden Brown, M.J. Hinson, Dylan McCue and Johnson won the 4x400 relay for the Cougars. Day also took second in the 100, while Brown took second in the 400.

College Station’s other point scorers included: Ricardo Lopez (third, 1,600, fifth 800), Ryan Stanford (third, 110 hurdles), Beau Kortan (third, 300 hurdles), Jaylen Callwood (fourth, 200), Noah Benn (fourth, 3,200), Adian Eaddy-Porras (fourth, 110 hurdles), Parker Corley (fifth, 3,200), Michael Pejo (fifth, 110 hurdles), Chanz Johnson (sixth, 100), Nate Palmer (sixth, 200) and Isiah Pennygraph (sixth, 300 hurdles). Hinson, Pennygraph, Palmer and Tisdell also placed fifth in the 4x200 relay.

College Station will compete in the Panther Relays at Cypress Springs next Saturday.