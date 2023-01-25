 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station boys soccer team wins district opener

College Station boys soccer team

The College Station boys soccer team opened up district play on a high note as they beat Montgomery Lake Creek 2-1 on Tuesday night.

After the Lions opened up the second half with a goal, the Cougars answered with goals from Jonathan Corado and Tyler Kenny. Ethan Reichman also tallied an assist in the win.

With the victory, College Station improves to 7-2-1 overall and 1-0 in District 21-5A. Next up for College Station is the district home opener. The Cougars host Magnolia on Friday with the JV playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.

