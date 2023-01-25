College Station boys soccer team wins district opener

The College Station boys soccer team opened up district play on a high note as they beat Montgomery Lake Creek 2-1 on Tuesday night.

After the Lions opened up the second half with a goal, the Cougars answered with goals from Jonathan Corado and Tyler Kenny. Ethan Reichman also tallied an assist in the win.

With the victory, College Station improves to 7-2-1 overall and 1-0 in District 21-5A. Next up for College Station is the district home opener. The Cougars host Magnolia on Friday with the JV playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.