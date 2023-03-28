ROCKDALE — The College Station boys soccer team couldn’t be stopped in the second half as the Cougars scored four goals in the final 40 minutes for a 5-1 victory over Northeast Early College in the Class 5A area playoffs Tuesday at Tiger Stadium.

“These guys are awesome to watch,” College Station head coach Chad Peevey said. “We play that three high, but we have six guys on our team that can run and make things happen. It’s fun to watch them. Tyler [Kenny], Anthony [Peacher], Ethan [Riechman] ... Conner [Young] unfortunately not with us ... but all those guys all year. You give us a little space back there, and it’s fun to watch them go to work.”

The second half scoring started in the 48th minute as Tyler Kenny took advantage of a heap of bodies inside the goalkeepers box for a goal.

Up 2-1, the Cougars had to contend with an aggressive and desperate Raiders squad searching for an equalizer. The Cougars held firm though thanks in large part to defenders Zach Dang and Victor Percino and goalkeeper Blake Hawthorne, who made multiple saves in the second half including one just two minutes after College Station scored to take the lead. Hawthorne blocked a shot attempt that bounced off his gloves but was kicked out of bounds before the Raiders could capitalize on the loose ball.

“Northeast has been putting it on people,” Peevey said. “I’ve seen some of their scores, putting it on people like crazy and putting goals away, so for us to be able to hold them to just one is pretty awesome.”

In the 63rd minute, the floodgates opened up for the Cougars as Anthony Peacher took a shot that bounced off the goalkeeper and into the back of the net for a 3-1 lead. The goal was Peacher’s second of the game as he scored in the first half to give College Station a 1-0 lead.

The Cougars added two more goals in the 64th and 65th minutes as Kenny chased down a perfectly placed pass on the right side of the field before shooting it. The shot attempt once again bounced off the keeper and into the net. Just a minute later, Mason Green took a long-distance shot attempt from about 20 yards and buried it for the Cougars’ fifth and final goal.

Along with their goals, Green, Kenny and Peacher each had one assist. Ethan Riechman also tallied an assist.

The Cougars advance to face the Waco Lions in the regional quarterfinals later this week at a time and site do be determined.

“Three years ago our goal was try to get into the playoffs, two years ago was win some playoff games and this year our goal was win district and regional tournament, state tournament,” Peevey said. “From the very first day of practice to now, we say it’s another step. We’re going 1-0. Today was the next step. Hopefully Friday I think is when we’ll play is going to be the next step to what our goal is.”