College Station’s Anthony Peacher had two goals, and Devin Auckland had an assist to help the Cougars beat Montgomery 2-1 on Friday night in District 21-5A play at Cougar Field. College Station improved to 13-3-2 overall and 8-1-1 in district.
College Station boys soccer team tops Montgomery 2-1
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
