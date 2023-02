Dylan Phillips scored two goals, and Marcelo Garza and Horacio Cocone each scored one to help the College Station boys soccer team beat Rudder 4-0 on Friday night in District 21-5A play at Rudder.

Brent Butler, Anthony Peacher and Zack Dang each had an assist for College Station (9-3-2, 4-1-1), which tied Magnolia West 2-2 on Tuesday.

The second-place Cougars will host Brenham on Tuesday and Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday.