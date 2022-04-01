College Station boys soccer team falls to Northeast Early in double overtime

CALDWELL — The College Station boys soccer team seemed to have destiny on its side until running into the Northeast Early College Raiders, who grabbed a 1-0 double-overtime victory over the Cougars in Class 5A regional quarterfinal play Friday night at Hornet Stadium.

Northeast Early’s Alex Garcia scored from 43 yards in the first overtime, then the Raiders (13-7-4) withstood a furious Cougar rally to win the battle of teams playing in the third round of the playoffs for the first time. With nine minutes left in the second overtime, the Cougars (12-9-3) had several chances from point-blank range. College Station hit the crossbar twice, and the third flurry of pressure ended with the Northeast Early goalkeeper making a miraculous save. He was injured and had to be replaced, but that barrage was College Station’s last quality chance.

“It was a heck of game with a lot of stuff going on,” College Station coach Chad Peevey said. “Sometimes they go in. Sometimes they don’t. I think we hit three or four off the posts in overtime. It was quite a game.”

The Raiders had the best scoring chances in the first half, including Angel Perez missing a golden opportunity from 8 yards just five minutes into the game.

College Station controlled play in the second half, not allowing Northeast Early to pass over the defense. The Cougars came oh so close to scoring on a couple of corner kicks.

“That’s one of the hard things — you can say you can win possession, but if you don’t get the goals and the shots, possession doesn’t mean a whole lot,” Peevey said. “We had our chances. We just didn’t find a way to get it in the back of the net.”

College Station had the first scoring chance in overtime, but the Raiders got a free kick from midfield after the Cougars were called for a hand ball. Senior Diego Navarro passed the ball to Garcia, who turned and kicked it into the net. The long-range strike seemed to stun everyone for a couple seconds.

“I think we were caught a little off-guard,” Peevey said. “Everything we’ve seen on film was them just hitting big to the box, and we dropped our numbers back there, and it was a heck of shot by [Garcia]. They earned it.”

Northeast Early, which finished third in District 17-5A and was formerly called Austin Reagan until the 2019-20 school year, used the long shot to win its third straight playoff game by a 1-0 score.

“Honestly, I’m not lying — I told them to shoot from distance the whole time,” Northeast Early first-year coach Kyle Olson said. “One of the things we saw on film with College Station is they work extremely hard, and they like to press out wide. They put their two center midfielders out wide, and it leaves a little bit of space in the middle if we leave it open.”

Olson said Garcia also got some help from a slight wind at his back on his shot.

“I’ve been waiting for him all year to score one of those,” Olson said. “He hits them in practice but hasn’t hit once this year. [Garcia] hit a similar goal from distance last year in the playoffs against Pflugerville in the first round, so he had it in him. But of course you know the stars have to align, the soccer god, all that has to come into play.”

Northeast Early’s bench had a closer view of College Station’s final push.

“It was a great save,” Olson said. “It was amazing pressure. We got a little lucky. They hit the post twice. They’re super dangerous on corners, on long throws, they got height, they are athletic, they’re physical. We got a little lucky. We got a little lucky.”

College Station loses 12 seniors from this year’s squad — Ulisses Braga, Luke Hawryluk, Cooper Woods, Jack Costenbader, Caden Toler, Chris Drumgoole, Rafael Paiva, Johnny Villalobos, Andrew Reichman, Darsh Amin, Luke Grismer and Owen Green.

“I kind of go back to last year’s seniors,” said Peevey, who finished his second season at College Station. “They were the first group in four or five years to make the playoffs. They turned that page for our program, and I told our seniors thank-you for turning another page, being able to set a standard of doing a playoff run, not just going into the playoffs but having that expectation of winning the first round, second round, third round and going forward. Now the younger guys have a little taste of what to fight for.”

