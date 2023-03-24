ROCKDALE — The College Station boys soccer team made the most of its biggest crowd of the season as the Cougars blasted their way past Lake Belton 5-0 in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs Friday at Tiger Stadium.

“It’s always great, get a bunch of fans out ... the girls program coming out and supporting,” College Station head coach Chad Peevey said. “This is probably the biggest group of fans we’ve had all year, and it was awesome. I know the kids loved it. I love it, and it’s always nice to get the win in front of them, too.”

The Cougars (16-4-3) wasted little time in attacking the Lake Belton defense as they took two corner kicks in the first six minutes. Lake Belton (12-10-7, 7-7 in 22-5A) also saw its goalkeeper Chasen Hamson hurt his leg amidst a pile of bodies during the second of those corner kicks.

Hamson originally stayed in the game but later left in the 12th minute after re-injuring his leg with the Cougars already leading 2-0. The junior was able to walk off the field but did not return and was replaced by teammate Cash Robin.

“Watching [Hamson] on film is pretty unbelievable, watching him play,” Peevey said. “Unfortunately for him, he got hurt early, and I know that helped us, but it’s unfortunate for him. He’s a really good goalkeeper.”

College Station had four different players score as Ethan Riechman, Dylan Phillips, Yefri Lopez and Anthony Peacher each had goals for the Cougars. Peacher scored twice with his goals coming within a minute of each other in the second half.

Riechman got it started for the Cougars in the ninth minute as he broke loose past defenders and scored for a 1-0 lead. The second goal came when Brent Butler sailed a corner kick into the box, and Phillips won the ball in a scrum and scored in the 12th minute.

Right before halftime, Lopez went one-on-one with Robin as the Bronco goalkeeper rushed out to meet him inside the box. Lopez was able to get past him and with a wide open net put the Cougars up 3-0.

“It’s awesome to see everyone get a little piece of the pie,” Peevey said. “It’s from everyone from the backup goalkeeper to the JV guys that moved up and got to play tonight. If we embody that team before me and its Cougars vs. the world and Cougars vs. everybody, it’s a really good thing for our program.”

Up 3-0 at the break, the Cougars added two more goals in the second half while also trying to get in as many players as they could. Peacher’s two goals came in the 63rd and 64th minutes. His second summed up the unselfish night for the Cougars as it came courtesy of a pass from Tyler Kenny with the two players both running down the field toward the net.

Lake Belton’s best scoring chance came in the waning minutes as the Broncos blasted a shot toward the net that required backup keeper Nate Nehring to fully jump and extend to bat it down. The ball landed in the box near some Lake Belton players and was bobbled around before Nehring snatched it to keep the Broncos off the scoreboard.

Nehring came in towards the end of the contest for starting goalkeeper Blake Hawthorne.

Kenny and Butler each had two assists, and Hendrik Knoops had one.

The Cougars will face the winner of Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Northeast Early College in the area round next week.