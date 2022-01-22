College Station boys place fifth at home wrestling meet

The College Station boys wrestling team finished fifth at the Cougar Classic on Saturday at Cougar Gym.

College Station’s JC Wenger won the boys 170-pound class title, while Grant Sutton (120), Parker Larson (160) and Sjon Pickett (182) each finished third in their weight classes.

On the girls side, College Station’s Lily Eager (215) finished second.

In the JV boys tournament, College Station’s Alex Werner (152) placed first. Isiah Davis (145) and Fabian Baez (152) each finished second. Andrew Boulline (126) finished third, and Brayden Kiudelka (160) placed fourth.

The Cougars will compete at the Cypress Ridge Invitational next Saturday.