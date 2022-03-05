College Station boys place eighth at Rockdale track meet

Antwan Gilbreath, Cody Dixon, Drew Bowie and Jake Peveto also finished fourth in the 4x400 relay, while Antwan Gilbreath, Damrion Gilbreath, Paden Cashion and Arrington Maiden placed sixth in the 4x100 relay.

College Station’s JV boys finished fourth in their division. Michael Pejo won the 110 hudles, while Grant Maraist finished second in the 800 and Cole Clossin placed third in the 200 for the Cougar JV. Andre Miles, Corey Johnson, Clossin and Triston Wheatfall also placed second in the 4x200 relay.