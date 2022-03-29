College Station boys grab historic 1-0 area playoff victory

PFLUGERVILLE — It’s too early to give the College Station boys soccer team a “Cinderella” title, but the Cougars’ run through the Class 5A playoffs has been nothing short of thrilling.

College Station (12-7-3) added to its resume on Tuesday after earning the program’s first area victory. Jonathan Corado’s corner kick found Zach Dang, who used his head to knock in the game-winning goal with less than two minutes left in the game.

The late score broke a longstanding tie and lifted the Cougars to a 1-0 victory over Pflugerville (14-8-2) at Kuempel Stadium, earning them a spot in the regional quarterfinals where they’ll face Northeast Early College later this week. The Raiders upset 19-5A champ Katy Paetow 1-0 on Tuesday.

“We knew eventually it was gonna break and it broke for us,” Cougar head coach Chad Peevey said.

With all signs pointing to overtime, College Station’s offense came up with its best performance of the night.

Corado led the effort and had two goal attempts that fell just short of the goal. The junior then took two corner kicks that gave the Cougars an opportunity to score, but were knocked away by scrappy Pflugerville defenders. But the third time was the charm for Corado from the corner and Dang’s header sent the Cougar crowd into an uproar.

“It was relieving,” Corado said. “We were working so hard and I was like this is our last chance. I don’t think I could have kept going there because I was tired.”

Peevey said it was a testament to their offseason work.

“Last year we didn’t score one goal off the corner,” he said, “and we set our heads to it and it’s paid off. We’ve had four or five goals this year off corners just through the hard work that we put in on it.”

College Station was forced to play keep away for most of the game, which became a challenge as both teams battled 17 mph winds. The Cougars’ defense was diligent, fending off 12 shot attempts and four shots on goal in the first half.

Pflugerville made some good runs at the goal, but the ball would often fall too far left or right of the net. When the ball found its way inside the goalie box, College Station’s Ulisses Braga was ready to make a save.

“Anytime they started kind of pushing towards our box,” Peevey said, “we were able to press the ball and win it and get it out pretty quick. So [we] give them possession but don’t give them a whole lot of chances. It’s kind of the key to our game sometimes.”

This isn’t the first time College Station has escaped with a win late in a game.

The Cougars, who finished as the fourth seed in District 19-5A, upset 20-5A champion New Caney Porter 2-1 in the bi-district round last week with a similar photo finish.

Tied at 1, Porter received a red card late in the second half and the Cougars scored on the penalty kick for their first playoff win since the 2014-15 season. Pflugerville finished second in 18-5A behind co-champions Pflugerville Connally and Hendrickson.

“We have a lot of confidence,” Peevey said. “It started the second round of district. We kind of reevaluated things. ... [It’s been] coaches trusting players and players trusting the coaches and it really shows.”

