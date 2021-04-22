College Station boys golf team wins Class 5A Region III tournament to advance to state

The College Station boys golf team used a second straight consistent performance throughout its lineup to win the Class 5A Region III tournament Thursday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.

Leading by just two shots to begin the second round, the Cougars shot a 309 to finish at 625, one stroke ahead of Austin Anderson for the team crown. Montgomery finished third and claimed the regional’s final state tournament berth by shooting 324–648.

Montgomery Lake Creek placed fourth at 323–656 followed by Pflugerville Weiss (340–671), Magnolia West (332–676), Austin Anderson’s second team (333–677), Friendswood (336–678), Barbers Hill (327–680), La Porte (351–706), Port Neches-Groves (351–721), Lamar Fulshear (361–748), Richmond Foster (368–752) and Pflugerville Hendrickson (372–770).

College Station’s Emmett Ely shot 78–155 to finish tied for ninth. McKane Kiser followed at 77–156 for 11th with Austin Hassell (79) and Anthony Rubio (75) tied for 12th at 157. The Cougars Brown Bedard also shot 80-170 to tie for 33rd.

Lake Creek’s Brecken Franklin won the individual title at 71–147 by three strokes over Barbers Hill’s Grant Doggett (77–150). La Porte’s Nicholas Canales took third at 72–151, and all three advanced to the state tournament as individuals.