College Station boys golf team ties for eighth at Class 5A state tournament

“I just appreciate the three seniors this year,” said Edwards, who met each of his senior teammates at the edge of the 18th green to give them a hug. “They have just been great kids the entire time and given us everything. We’d had some good years, won district before I took over, but when I took over we were really blessed with these seniors. They have literally built this program.”

Rubino’s 74 and 75 were the team’s best two rounds of the tournament, and his 149 total was 11 strokes better than two years ago when the Cougars played in their first state appearance. Hassell and Kiser, then freshmen, also played in that event, with Hassell (83-76) improving six strokes and Kiser matching his 2019 total.

“When I came in as a freshman it was more of a learning experience, and this year it was more like time for me to go and play well,” Hassell said.

The Cougars were 3 under on No. 18 in the second round after playing the hole 4 over in the first round.