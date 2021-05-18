College Station boys golf team ties for eighth at Class 5A state tournament

GEORGETOWN — The College Station boys golf team was as surprised as it was delighted to tee it up in the second round of the Class 5A boys state championship at White Wing Golf Club on Tuesday.
For the most part the five Cougars took advantage of the weather with three of the players getting in one final round of high school golf before thunderstorms hit. The rest of the team finished after a four-hour lightning delay.
“That’s what they wanted was a chance, and they weren’t sure they were going to get that,” College Station boys golf coach Brian Edwards said. “We had that one quick little shower, but other than that it was an absolute perfect day for golf. That we were able to get this round in was awesome. “
The Cougars celebrated after saving their best for last, playing the par-5, 560 yard 18th at 3-under par as a team.
College Station’s Anthony Rubino finished his high school career with a 12-foot putt for birdie on the final hole for a 75. At 149, he was one of 17 golfers to break 150 for the two rounds.
The Cougars shot 316-313–629 and tied for eighth with Georgetown. Highland Park Blue, which had to wait out the delay with two holes remaining, won the title with a 299-286–85. Highland Park Gold’s Preston Cooper won the individual title at 70-71–141.
College Station junior Austin Hassell went one better on No. 18 with an eagle, which combined with a birdie on No. 17 helped him post a 76.
Hassell’s next to last shot was one of the best of the tournament as he hit 2-iron from 262 yards to within 5 feet of a hole location as far back on the green and as close to the water on the right side as possible.
“I was on the tee box with [alternate] Gabe [Montelongo], and I looked at him and I was like if I smash this [drive] it’s either 80 if I hit it bad or 76 if I make eagle,” Hassell said. “I hit it perfectly to the middle of the green, and I thought it was going to go in, almost did go in. The putt I was just like I can’t miss this, so I just rammed it, hit the back and it went in.”
On the par-4 17th, Hassell hit a 9-iron approach to within inches. The birdie-eagle finish followed his worst stretch of the round that included two bogeys and a double bogey because of a drive out of bounds.
“I was not in the best mindset,” Hassell said. “Definitely the second shot on 17, almost holing it kind of relieved my mind, relieved my stress and just propelled me to have the 3 on 18.”
College Station senior Emmitt Ely followed his 77 with an 81, while junior McKane Kiser improved by a stroke with an 81, and senior Brown Bedard shot 91.
“I just appreciate the three seniors this year,” said Edwards, who met each of his senior teammates at the edge of the 18th green to give them a hug. “They have just been great kids the entire time and given us everything. We’d had some good years, won district before I took over, but when I took over we were really blessed with these seniors. They have literally built this program.”
Rubino’s 74 and 75 were the team’s best two rounds of the tournament, and his 149 total was 11 strokes better than two years ago when the Cougars played in their first state appearance. Hassell and Kiser, then freshmen, also played in that event, with Hassell (83-76) improving six strokes and Kiser matching his 2019 total.
“When I came in as a freshman it was more of a learning experience, and this year it was more like time for me to go and play well,” Hassell said.
The Cougars were 3 under on No. 18 in the second round after playing the hole 4 over in the first round.
“We got off to a pretty good start, which was great, kind of like we did yesterday,” Edwards said. “I kind of felt like today in the middle of the round we started to fall apart, and I even texted the family and said the wheels are wobbling and one of my daughters said what does that mean? We needed to hang on, and we finished really strong. That was great for our kids.”