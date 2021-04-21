 Skip to main content
College Station boys golf team take early lead at 5A Region III tournament
College Station boys golf team take early lead at 5A Region III tournament

College Station’s Austin Hassell hits an approach shot during the first round of the Class 5A Region III boys golf tournament Wednesday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. Hassell shot a 6-over 78 to help the Cougars take the early lead at 316, two shots ahead of Austin Anderson.

Emmett Ely, Austin Hassell and McKane Kiser led the College Station boys golf team to a first-round 316 and the lead at the halfway point of the Class 5A Region III tournament Wednesday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.

Ely shot 77 and is tied for fifth, followed by Hassell (t-eighth, 78) and Kiser (t-10th, 79) to help the Cougars take a two-stroke lead over Austin Anderson. Montgomery is in third at 324 with Pflugerville Weiss fourth (331), Montgomery Lake Creek fifth (333) and Friendswood sixth (342). Magnolia West and Austin Anderson’s second team (344), Barbers Hill (353) and La Porte (355) round out the top 10.

College Station’s Anthony Rubio is tied for 19th at 82, and Brown Bedard is tied for 43rd at 90.

Barbers Hill’s Grant Doggett and Weiss’ Ali Williams share the individual lead at 73, two strokes ahead of Austin Anderson’s Ethan Parker.

Playing as an individual, A&M Consolidated’s Ian Cough is tied for 31st at 86.

The final round is set for Thursday. The top three teams and top three individuals not on advancing teams advance to the 5A state tournament set for May 17-18 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

