College Station boys golf team advances to regionals

MONTGOMERY — The College Station boys golf team finished second at the District 19-5A meet on Tuesday at Margaritaville Golf Course to advance to the Class 5A Region III tournament.

Magnolia West won the boys team title at 323–647 followed by College Station (328–660), A&M Consolidated (337–664), Consol II (332–683), Magnolia (351–700) and Brenham (363–721). College Station II finished ninth (376–739) in the 11-team field.

Magnolia won the girls team title at 349–700 followed by Katy Jordan (372–731), Magnolia West (371–752), Magnolia II (410–820) and Consol (422–832).

The top two teams and top two individuals not on those teams qualified for regionals.

Heuiseung Kim led the College Station boys by finishing fourth at 79–160 followed by teammates Gabe Montelongo (sixth, 86–163), McKane Kiser (t-seventh, 78–165), Austin Hassell (t-16th, 85–172) and Nick Miller (t-36th, 89–184). Norman Sajulga (t-14th, 86–171), Andrew Finberg (t-30th, 87–182), Eric Finberg (41st, 96–188), Walton Graham (45th, 103–191), Connor Scott (47th, 80–193), Parker Coyle (49th, 102–197) and Avery Hedrick (t-50th, 101–201) played for College Station II or as individuals.

Consol had two individuals qualify for regionals — Ian Clough (second, 76–151) and Kyle Schnabel (third, 82–158).

Consol’s boys teams included Brady Lytle (t-ninth, 84–166), Jack Hanna (t-ninth, 83–166), Raines Watson (12th, 80–169), Gage Watson (t-19th, 88–174), Owen Walton (t-24th, 94–179), Giacomo Lero (t-26th, 94–180), Giancarlo Lero (t-32nd, 90–183), Alessandro Lero (t-36th, 90–184), Matthew Almand (t-36th, 86–184), Quade Watson (55th, 106–210) and Hunter Melder (56th, 114–216).

Magnolia West’s Jacob Holloway won the boys individual title by one stroke over Clough with back-to-back 75s.

For the Consol girls, Gabby Ramirez tied for fourth at 85–173 followed by teammates Bella Nolan (24th, 114–229), Campbell Gattis (t-25th, 116–232) and Ashtyn Vollentine (91).

College Station’s Emma Beard shot 107-219 to finish 21st.